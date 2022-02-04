DiscovEx Resources : Half Year Accounts

CONDENSED NOTES TO AND FORMING PART OF THE ACCOUNTS .................................................................

DISCOVEX RESOURCES LIMITED

AND CONTROLLED ENTITIES

ABN 61 115 768 986

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your directors submit the financial accounts of DiscovEx Resources Limited and controlled entities (the Group) for the half year ended 31 December 2021.

DIRECTORS

The following persons were directors of DiscovEx Resources Limited (the Company) during the whole of the half year and up to the date of this report unless otherwise stated:

Mr Heath Hellewell

Mr Toby Wellman Mr David Morgan

Mr Kim Massey

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The principal activity of the Group is mineral exploration and evaluation.

OPERATING RESULTS

The net loss of the Group for the financial period after provision for income tax was $268,708 (2020: $337,179).

DIVIDENDS PAID OR RECOMMENDED

No dividend has been paid or declared during the half year and up to the date of this report.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

Overview

During the reporting period, the Company continued its greenfield exploration strategy with the bulk of activities centred on the Sylvania Project near Newman in WA. Activities included broad scale (400 x 200m) soil sampling and infill soil sampling (100 x 100m), which defined several high priority gold targets across the Project.

Together with the regional soil sampling programs at Sylvania, exploration was progressed at the Edjudina Gold Project in the Laverton District of WA. Air core drilling at Octavia was completed together with soil sampling at Hornet East and Jaguar.

At the Newington Gold Project north of Southern Cross in WA, a program of auger drilling was completed which confirmed the continuation of both the Newfield Central and Dawsons structural trends.

In August 2021 the Company divested the Monument Gold Project in WA to SI6 Metals Limited (ASX:SI6).

