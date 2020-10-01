Billionaire Charles Ergen-backed blank-check firm aims to raise $1 bln in IPO

Oct 1 (Reuters) - CONX Corp, a blank-check company led by
billionaire Charles Ergen, is looking to raise around $1 billion
in an initial public offering, it said on Wednesday.
The firm aims to sell 100 million units at $10 apiece and
list its units on Nasdaq under the symbol "CONXU", it said in a
filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1823000/000110465920111137/tm2029435-4_s1.htm#tMAN.
Ergen is the chairman of satellite TV provider Dish Network
Corp and also serves as the chairman of satellite
operator EchoStar Corp.
A special acquisition company, or SPAC, is a shell vehicle
that raises money in an IPO to buy and then merge with an
unknown company, typically within two years. High-profile
investors such as Bill Ackman and Michael Klein have raised
billions through their SPACs this year.
Deutsche Bank Securities is the underwriter to CONX Corp's
offering.
(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy
Caren Daniel)