Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  DISH Network Corporation    DISH

DISH NETWORK CORPORATION

(DISH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boost Mobile : expands its affordable handset options with the new moto g power

03/05/2021 | 11:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile today added the new moto g power to its portfolio of devices. With this new device, Boost continues to provide the best in tech at the best value. The moto g power is now available for purchase online at BoostMobile.com for $99.99 (MSRP $169.99).

The new moto g power is built with power for ultimate purpose. It features a massive 5,000 mAh battery for up to three days of talk and text without stopping to charge. Moto g power is equipped with a 48MP triple camera system for sharper, brighter photos in low-light settings with Quad Pixel technology for portraits and Macro Vision to bring the camera 4x closer to the subject. Then, bring photos to life on an ultra-wide, 6.6" Max Vision HD+ Display.

Moto g power features:

  • 6.6" HD+ HID Max Vision Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • A 48MP triple pixel camera with a Macro Vision lens
  • 4GB RAM / 64GB ROM memory
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, AI-enabled up to 2.0GHz Octa-Core Processor

Boost Mobile plans offer customers flexibility, choice and performance
With the moto g power on Boost Mobile's reliable, nationwide network, customers can connect and surf uninterrupted. Boost Mobile's affordable prepaid phone plans allows customers to enjoy all the features of their moto g power and save money with phone plans starting at just $10 per month.

Boost Mobile service plans include a mobile hotspot and 99% nationwide coverage with voice roaming, all on the new T-Mobile network, where they will receive a stronger signal, faster speeds and more coverage.

For full details on the device and pricing, visit BoostMobile.com.

About Boost Mobile
Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers through access to the carrier's Expanded Data Network and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. In 2020, DISH became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network. DISH Wireless L.L.C. operates Boost Mobile. DISH Wireless L.L.C. is a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH), a Fortune 250 company. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boost-mobile-expands-its-affordable-handset-options-with-the-new-moto-g-power-301241568.html

SOURCE Boost Mobile


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
11:05aBOOST MOBILE  : expands its affordable handset options with the new moto g power
PR
03/04BOOST MOBILE  : will now protect customer privacy and data with new 'Privacy Pre..
PR
03/04AMDOCS  : to Provide Billing Platform to Support 5G Services For DISH Network
MT
03/03Michaels, DISH Network rise; B&G Foods, Wendy's fall
AQ
03/03DISH NETWORK  : to Unite DraftKings App With DISH TV Hopper
MT
03/03DISH NETWORK  : launches first-of-its-kind integration with DraftKings
PU
02/26DISH NETWORK  : Selects Intrado to Deliver First Cloud-Native 5G Wireless 911 Ca..
AQ
02/25AT&T Carves Out Pay-TV Business in Deal With TPG -- 7th Update
DJ
02/25AT&T Carves Out Pay-TV Business in Deal With TPG -- 6th Update
DJ
02/25AT&T Carves Out Pay-TV Business in Deal With TPG -- 5th Update
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ