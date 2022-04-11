DISH Network : Business Announces Club Blue Membership with Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA)

DISH Business Announces Club Blue Membership with Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA)

-DISH Business accepted to Club Blue, AAHOA's top membership tier, in the lead up to annual AAHOACON convention in Baltimore, April 12-15

-DISH Business will be in booth #820 at AAHOACON

-DISH Business will join a roster of only 12 other vendors at the Club Blue membership level

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 11, 2022 -- Today, DISH Business is excited to announce it has been accepted as a Club Blue member with Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA). This elevated status with AAHOA reflects DISH's ongoing commitment to customer service, the AAHOA community, and to strengthening relationships with its members.

DISH Business and its network of integrators and sales partners, has a long-standing relationship with AAHOA. The Club Blue membership will allow DISH Business to become a better partner and an active participant at 100+ AAHOA events throughout the year including the annual AAHOACON convention, regional shows, district town halls, and board meetings.

"DISH Business is proud to support AAHOA as a Club Blue member. AAHOA has long been at the forefront of hotel industry education and information, working to advance and protect hoteliers' interests through advocacy, leadership, and most importantly, community engagement," said Amir Ahmed, Executive Vice President of Sales, DISH Network. "We look forward to strengthening our partnership with AAHOA and providing its members with cost-efficient and future-proof solutions to delight their guests and drive increased revenue for their properties."

"A long-time valued partner of AAHOA, we're thrilled that DISH Business has now joined the elite rank of AAHOA Club Blue Industry Partners, showcasing and highlighting their support of AAHOA and our members," Vinay Patel, 2021-2022 AAHOA Chair, said. "They have true expertise in the hospitality industry and a proven track record of delivering high-quality entertainment at a great value to the AAHOA community. We look forward to kicking off this next chapter of our partnership at AAHOACON22 in Baltimore!"

DISH Business will debut as a Club Blue member at AAHOACON22 in Baltimore, April 12-15, 2022. They will be in booth #820 showcasing services tailored to hoteliers and will host the exclusive VIP Member Reception for the second year in a row.

To learn more about AAHOA, visit AAHOA.com.

About DISH Business

DISH Business, an organization within DISH Network Corporation, provides television and internet solutions to commercial properties, including hotels, restaurants, bars, multifamily communities, office and retail lobbies, senior living communities and in-flight entertainment. DISH Business revolutionized commercial entertainment solutions with the award-winning SMARTBOX®, a video distribution platform that delivers content across properties of all sizes. Powered by SMARTBOX, the EVOLVE® set-back box integrates streaming apps with live linear DISH programming, transforming hotel in-room entertainment. DISH Fiber, the company's newest nationwide solution for multifamily communities, provides instant access to gig-powered managed Wi-Fi and live streaming TV property-wide. Visit dish.com/business.

