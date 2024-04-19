Coach Prime Motorola Razr Now Available for Purchase Exclusively with Boost Mobile

Get the new Boost Mobile-exclusive Coach Prime motorola razr ON US when you sign up for the carrier's $60/mo. plan.

LITTLETON, Colo. - April 19, 2023 - Beginning today, customers can purchase the new Coach Prime motorola exclusively atBoostMobile.com/Prime or in a Boost Mobile store, while supplies last.

With a striking gold and black finish, featuring Coach Prime's inspiring mantra "You Gotta Believe" and his personal signature, themotorola razr Coach Prime edition is not only a stylish, premium foldable smartphone - it's a symbol of motivation. Boost Mobile customers will also enjoy weekly motivational messages from Coach Prime and a selection of exclusive digital backgrounds.

Customers can get the all-new Coach Prime device on us[1] when they subscribe to Boost Mobile's $60/mo. plan[2] in Boost Mobile stores. However, customers can also purchase the limited-edition Coach Prime device for $149.99 at BoostMobile.com.

Boost Mobile customers can connect their new Coach Prime device to the nation-wide Boost Wireless 5G Network[3], offering fast download speeds, enhanced call clarity and a smooth network experience. Customers also have access to more cell towers than any other carrier across the country.

Plus, all Boost customers who purchase the new signature Coach Prime razr within the first month of its availability could receive a surprise phone call from Coach Prime. Hurry to the closest Boost Mobile store now to get the chance to get some inspiration directly from the legendary man himself, Coach Prime.

There are more than 4,000 Boost Mobile stores nationwide, visit BoostMobile.com/Stores to find the nearest store.

For all of Boost Mobile's devices and pricing, please visit BoostMobile.com.

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers on the Boost Wireless Network and two of America's top 5G networks. It offers competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online at Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Boost Mobile is a prepaid retail wireless carrier under DISH Wireless, the 4th facilities-based, nationwide wireless carrier in the U.S., an indirect subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).