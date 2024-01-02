DISH Network Corporation(NasdaqGS:DISH) dropped from S&P TMI Index

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. Its subsidiaries operate two primary business segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. Its Wireless business segment operates in two business units, Retail Wireless and 5G Network Deployment. The Pay-TV segment offers pay-TV services under the DISH and the SLING brand. The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of direct broadcast satellite (DBS) and Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, broadcast operations, a leased fiber optic network, and in-home service. The SLING branded pay-TV services consist of, multichannel, live-linear streaming over-the-top (OTT) Internet-based domestic, international, and Latino video programming services. The Wireless-Retail unit offers nationwide prepaid and postpaid retail wireless services to subscribers under its Boost Mobile, Boost Infinite and Gen Mobile brands. The Wireless-5G Network Deployment unit has invested to acquire certain wireless spectrum licenses.

Sector Broadcasting