EchoStar Hires Industry Leader Tom Fochetta as Senior Vice President to Lead DISH Media Advertising Sales Division

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 25, 2024 - DISH Network, an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Fochetta as senior vice president of DISH Media, the advertising and sales division of DISH. Mr. Fochetta will be responsible for leading the media sales organization and strategy. He will work closely with the executive team to enhance media sales innovation and efficiencies, bring new solutions to market and expand the team's capabilities and market reach.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom Fochetta to the DISH Media team," said Gary Schanman, executive vice president and group president, DISH Video Services. "His extensive experience in advanced ad sales at Samsung, Amazon and Google and proven track record of success and innovation make him ideal to lead our exemplary media sales team and accelerate our company's migration into more impression-based advertising sales. Tom is the ultimate choice to drive us into the future and help us set and execute our vision of a fully converged, omnichannel and data-driven advertising ecosystem."

Fochetta brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the advertising and media industry. Prior to joining DISH Media, Mr. Fochetta was Senior Vice President of North American sales and operations for Samsung Ads, building their connected TV business from the ground up into a leading industry powerhouse. Tom was responsible for driving revenue growth, expanding commercial partnerships, and overseeing all ad sales strategy.

"I am excited to join DISH Media and contribute to its continued success," said Tom Fochetta. "I look forward to working with the talented team and leveraging my experience to drive growth to the existing robust portfolio of innovative ad sales technology."

About DISH Media

DISH Media provides advertisers with intelligent solutions to efficiently maximize exposure to desired audiences across DISH TV and Sling TV while safeguarding consumer personal information. Through innovative platforms like addressable targeting and programmatic buying, viewer measurement tools and access to custom audiences on DISH TV and Sling TV, advertisers employ data-driven, demographically targeted buys that enhance their national media campaigns. Visit media.dish.com. DISH Media is an indirect subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).