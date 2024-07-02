Get a Built-In Stylus and Lightning-Fast 5G with the moto g stylus 5G at Boost Mobile

Connected to the Boost Mobile Network, the new moto g stylus 5G - 2024 unleashes creativity and productivity

Boost Mobile customers receive an elevated smartphone experience with the all-new moto g stylus 5G -2024. With an all-new stylus and access to the Boost Mobile Network1, users can take expression to another level with even faster responsiveness. Plus, new customers who switch their service to Boost Mobile at a local store can get the moto g stylus 5G - 2024 ON US.

The smartphone's all-new stylus is more responsive than ever. It allows customers to jot notes, edit photos, sketch artwork, and navigate effortlessly. The new stylus is seamlessly integrated with the Moto Note app, allowing users to start writing without even unlocking the phone. Plus, customers can instantly create animated GIFs with just a few taps of the stylus and share them right from the same screen.

"The moto g stylus 5G - 2024 is more than just a phone, it's your creative companion," said Sean Lee, VP, Consumer product and marketing, Boost Mobile. "With its innovative stylus, long-lasting battery and great camera, it's perfect for capturing ideas and moments on the go."

For gamers and movie buffs the edge-to-edge 6.7-inch pOLED FHD+ display brings entertainment to life with the infinite contrast of deeper blacks and vibrant colors backed by Dolby Atmos® sound.2 Capture brilliant photos and video with a 50MP camera system and say goodbye to blurry photos and shaky videos with the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) feature. Plus, the 13MP Ultrawide and Macro Vision lenses capture 4x more of the scene in the frame than a standard lens and magnifies 4x closer to the subject, securing the tiniest of details. Prepare for uninterrupted fun with a 5,000 mAh battery,3 providing streaming, sharing or gaming 24/7.

For more details on the moto g stylus 5G - 2024, and Boost Mobile's entire lineup of Motorola devices, please visit BoostMobile.com.