DISH Media Unveils Pause Ads, Bolstering Interactive, Customized Ad Solutions on Sling TV

The rollout of Pause Ads enhances DISH Media's cutting-edge ad offerings, delivering more targeted and highly personalized advertising on Sling TV.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., JULY 9, 2024 - DISH Media, leaders in impression-based TV advertising, today announced the launch of Pause Ads, a new format for advertisers to engage viewers in a non-disruptive manner on Sling TV. Starting today, advertisers can reach Sling TV viewers when they pause live or on-demand content.

Pause Ads provide advertisers an opportunity to engage with audiences in a clutter-free environment with 100% share of voice. The format leverages viewers' self-initiated breaks to capture attention and effectively deliver an advertiser's message. Additionally, advertisers have the creative flexibility to use video content or static graphics.

"We are always looking to provide advertisers with the most effective, full-funnel ad solutions," said Tom Fochetta, senior vice president, DISH Media. "Pause Ads introduce an additional opportunity for advertisers to lean into our first-party data and Sling TV's robust targeting capabilities to create highly compelling and interactive ad experiences."

Sling TV provides the best value and most flexibility for the top live sports, news, and entertainment channels, reaching millions of monthly viewers, including cord-cutters and a younger demographic who may not be reached through traditional linear TV. According to a recent iSpot.tv campaign measurement report, 85% of households reached by Sling TV were not exposed to a traditional linear TV campaign. Pause Ads provide a new avenue for advertisers to connect with this valuable and often elusive audience. Adding a QR code to Pause Ads provides a direct pathway for viewers to interact with the advertised products or service. With this e-commerce component viewers can quickly learn more about a product, view pricing details, and make purchases with just a simple scan. These ads load 10 seconds after a viewer-initiated pause and disappear when content is resumed, ensuring a seamless and non-intrusive viewing experience.

This announcement complements DISH Media's ongoing partnership with BrightLine, which introduced interactive ad units on Sling TV that can engage audiences with scrollers, games, QR codes, and tailored content based on viewer location. The latest addition of Pause Ads further expands DISH Media's innovative ad offerings, providing even more dynamic and effective solutions for advertisers to connect with audiences and drive action.

About DISH Media

DISH Media provides advertisers with intelligent solutions to efficiently maximize exposure to desired audiences across DISH TV and SLING TV while safeguarding consumer personal information. Through innovative platforms like addressable targeting and programmatic buying, viewer measurement tools and access to custom audiences on DISH TV and SLING TV, advertisers employ data-driven, demographically targeted buys that enhance their national media campaigns. Visit media.dish.com. DISH Media is an indirect subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).