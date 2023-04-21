DISH Network : Michael Kelly Named Executive Vice President and Group President of Retail Wireless for DISH Network

Michael Kelly Named Executive Vice President and Group President of Retail Wireless for DISH Network

ENGLEWOOD Colo., April 21, 2023 - DISH Network Corporation today announced Michael Kelly will join DISH April 24 as executive vice president and group president of retail wireless. Kelly will be responsible for sales, marketing, go-to-market strategy and operations of DISH's retail wireless brands. He will also work in close coordination with DISH's other consumer-facing brands to help align and maximize opportunities across them.

"Mike is a visionary leader who has strong experience in the technology and telecom industries," said Erik Carlson, president and CEO, DISH Network. "He has a growth mindset with a customer-centric approach. We look forward to having Mike on the team and helping to lead the way as we grow the retail wireless business and the Boost brand."

"There is tremendous opportunity for DISH to grow in the retail wireless space. I look forward to collaborating with our retailers, distributors and world-class team members as we evolve the business," said Michael Kelly. "We're entering a new phase with DISH Wireless. We'll leverage our O-RAN 5G network, our MVNO relationships, business partnerships, and DISH's suite of products and capabilities to deliver innovative, differentiated services to the American public that will drive subscriber growth."

A former 15-year DISH leader, Kelly led and spearheaded numerous strategic initiatives within sales, advertising, marketing, customer service, in-home services, programming and Blockbuster. Kelly originally joined DISH in 2000 with its acquisition of Kelly Broadcasting systems, a company he founded in 1991. Most recently, he has been actively investing in and guiding multiple early stage start-up tech companies.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.