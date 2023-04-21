Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DISH Network Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISH   US25470M1099

DISH NETWORK CORPORATION

(DISH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-20 pm EDT
7.530 USD   -3.83%
09:10aDish Network : Michael Kelly Named Executive Vice President and Group President of Retail Wireless for DISH Network
PU
04/20Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on DISH Network to $10 From $17, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
03/27UBS Downgrades DISH Network to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $10 From $27
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DISH Network : Michael Kelly Named Executive Vice President and Group President of Retail Wireless for DISH Network

04/21/2023 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Michael Kelly Named Executive Vice President and Group President of Retail Wireless for DISH Network

ENGLEWOOD Colo., April 21, 2023 - DISH Network Corporation today announced Michael Kelly will join DISH April 24 as executive vice president and group president of retail wireless. Kelly will be responsible for sales, marketing, go-to-market strategy and operations of DISH's retail wireless brands. He will also work in close coordination with DISH's other consumer-facing brands to help align and maximize opportunities across them.

"Mike is a visionary leader who has strong experience in the technology and telecom industries," said Erik Carlson, president and CEO, DISH Network. "He has a growth mindset with a customer-centric approach. We look forward to having Mike on the team and helping to lead the way as we grow the retail wireless business and the Boost brand."

"There is tremendous opportunity for DISH to grow in the retail wireless space. I look forward to collaborating with our retailers, distributors and world-class team members as we evolve the business," said Michael Kelly. "We're entering a new phase with DISH Wireless. We'll leverage our O-RAN 5G network, our MVNO relationships, business partnerships, and DISH's suite of products and capabilities to deliver innovative, differentiated services to the American public that will drive subscriber growth."

A former 15-year DISH leader, Kelly led and spearheaded numerous strategic initiatives within sales, advertising, marketing, customer service, in-home services, programming and Blockbuster. Kelly originally joined DISH in 2000 with its acquisition of Kelly Broadcasting systems, a company he founded in 1991. Most recently, he has been actively investing in and guiding multiple early stage start-up tech companies.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

Attachments

Disclaimer

DISH Network Corporation published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 13:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
09:10aDish Network : Michael Kelly Named Executive Vice President and Group President of Retail ..
PU
04/20Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on DISH Network to $10 From $17, Maintains Equal-We..
MT
03/27UBS Downgrades DISH Network to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $10 From $27
MT
03/26Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Shares Broadly Lower at Start of ..
DJ
03/26News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/21US judge overturns $469 million verdict against Dish Network over streaming patents
RE
03/21Us judge overturns $469 mln verdict against dish network over st…
RE
03/20Dish Network : Names Jonathan Sipling Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer fo..
PU
03/14User reports indicate dish network is having problems  downdete…
RE
03/13Dish hit with $469 million verdict over commercial-skipping technology
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 16 108 M - -
Net income 2023 688 M - -
Net Debt 2023 20 705 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,79x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 000 M 4 000 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
EV / Sales 2024 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 14 200
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DISH Network Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 7,53 $
Average target price 21,53 $
Spread / Average Target 186%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Erik Carlson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul W. Orban Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles William Ergen Executive Chairman
Atilla Tinic Chief Information Officer & EVP
Kannan Alagappan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-46.37%4 000
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION0.14%11 184
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS, S. A. B. DE C. V.-10.22%2 214
WIDEOPENWEST, INC.17.89%889
KT SKYLIFE CO., LTD.-9.83%264
ASIAN PAY TELEVISION TRUST-2.70%146
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer