Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DISH Network Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISH   US25470M1099

DISH NETWORK CORPORATION

(DISH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DISH Network : Sinclair threatens to remove local channels from DISH customers

08/09/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, the country's third largest local channel owner, is threatening to black out DISH customers' access to 144 local channels across 86 markets nationwide. The media conglomerate is trying to use its market power to demand an unreasonable fee increase, using millions of Americans as pawns in its negotiations.

"Sinclair is demanding DISH pay nearly a billion dollars in fees for their television channels — a massive increase from what we pay for these same channels today despite declining viewership," said Brian Neylon, Group President, DISH TV. "Sinclair is making these outrageous demands, turning its back on its public interest obligation and putting customers in the middle of its negotiations."

Over the past couple of years, Sinclair spent billions of dollars to acquire new channels, and now they're demanding a massive increase because they want DISH customers to foot the bill. In addition, Sinclair is also demanding that DISH carry other programming that many customers don't watch.

"Sinclair is threatening to remove its channels from DISH customers if its unreasonable demands are not met," said Neylon. "This negotiating tactic is used to upset our customers and intimidate us into accepting outrageous contract terms — a tactic the channel owner uses frequently."

"There is still time to reach an agreement with Sinclair that is fair for all parties involved, especially our customers," added Neylon. "We will continue to fight on behalf of DISH customers to keep TV bills as low as possible. Despite the fact that Sinclair has walked away from the table multiple times, we stand ready to negotiate in good faith."

DISH customers can visit DISHPromise.com for more information.

About DISH
DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinclair-threatens-to-remove-local-channels-from-dish-customers-301351374.html

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
02:40pDISH NETWORK : Sinclair threatens to remove local channels from DISH customers
PR
10:18aDISH NETWORK : Sinclair's TV stations will no longer air on DISH's network after..
RE
06:34aDISH NETWORK : Posts Higher Q2 Profit, Revenue
MT
06:19aDISH : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:12aDISH NETWORK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
06:06aDISH NETWORK : reports second quarter 2021 financial results
PR
08/05DISH NETWORK : After making NIL history with the Cavinder Twins, Boost Mobile pa..
PR
08/02DISH NETWORK : announces conference call for second quarter 2021 financial resul..
PR
07/26DISH NETWORK : MoffettNathanson Upgrades DISH Network to Neutral From Sell; Pric..
MT
07/19DISH NETWORK : AT&T sign wireless network deal worth at least $5 bln
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
More recommendations