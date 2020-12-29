Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  DISH Network Corporation    DISH

DISH NETWORK CORPORATION

(DISH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DISH Network : Statement on FCC Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) on 12 GHz Band

12/29/2020 | 05:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
DISH Statement on FCC Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) on 12 GHz Band

The following is attributed to Jeff Blum, DISH EVP of External and Legislative Affairs:

'The current rules governing the 12 GHz Band are outdated, inefficient, and ripe for review in today's 5G world. DISH, along with other 12 GHz license holders, public interest groups and trade associations, have called for the review of these antiquated rules, and we thank the Commission for circulating a neutral NPRM. The 12 GHz band represents 500 megahertz of spectrum that is suited for terrestrial, two-way 5G use cases, while being able to protect DBS operations. We look forward to working with the Commission as it considers the NPRM to determine the best use of the band to further close the digital divide and advance our nation's position in the race to 5G.'

Disclaimer

DISH Network Corporation published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 22:12:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
05:13pDISH NETWORK : Statement on FCC Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) on 12 GHz B..
PU
12:44pDISH NETWORK : Boost Mobile Expands Low-Cost Device Offering With New LG K22
MT
12:07pBOOST MOBILE : expands its low cost device offering, adding new LG K22 to device..
PR
12/28NEXSTAR MEDIA : DISH Network Reach Multi-Year Distribution Agreement
MT
12/25DISH NETWORK : and Nexstar reach new multi-year carriage agreement, restore loca..
PR
12/22DISH NETWORK CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
12/17DISH NETWORK : Prices $2 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
MT
12/17DISH NETWORK CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/17DISH NETWORK : Places Offering of $2 Billion in Convertible Notes
PR
12/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Up Slightly as Investors Await Stimulus Dea..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 480 M - -
Net income 2020 1 545 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16 795 M 16 795 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,88x
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DISH Network Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 41,78 $
Last Close Price 31,93 $
Spread / Highest target 176%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
W. Erik Carlson President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles William Ergen Executive Chairman
John Swieringa COO & Group President-Retail Wireless
Paul W. Orban Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Atilla Tinic Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-9.98%16 795
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION24.59%37 556
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC7.50%13 966
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.7.37%5 220
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.-13.07%3 648
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS, S. A. B. DE C. V.-5.46%3 132
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ