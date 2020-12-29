DISH Network : Statement on FCC Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) on 12 GHz Band

DISH Statement on FCC Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) on 12 GHz Band

The following is attributed to Jeff Blum, DISH EVP of External and Legislative Affairs:

'The current rules governing the 12 GHz Band are outdated, inefficient, and ripe for review in today's 5G world. DISH, along with other 12 GHz license holders, public interest groups and trade associations, have called for the review of these antiquated rules, and we thank the Commission for circulating a neutral NPRM. The 12 GHz band represents 500 megahertz of spectrum that is suited for terrestrial, two-way 5G use cases, while being able to protect DBS operations. We look forward to working with the Commission as it considers the NPRM to determine the best use of the band to further close the digital divide and advance our nation's position in the race to 5G.'