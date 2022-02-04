DISH Network : Statement on Passage of the America COMPETES Act

DISH Statement on Passage of the America COMPETES Act

The following can be attributed to Jeff Blum, DISH EVP of External and Legislative Affairs:

"DISH thanks Speaker Pelosi and Chairman Pallone for including funding for the previously authorized Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund in the America COMPETES Act, which passed the House today.

These grants for the promotion and deployment of Open RAN will improve American wireless connectivity by expanding access to enhanced, secure mobile networks while re-establishing our nation as a clear leader in global 5G readiness.

We urge Congress to swiftly conclude its conference process for the America COMPETES Act and the Senate's U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, and we look forward to seeing the final bill arrive at the President's desk."