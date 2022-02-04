Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DISH Network Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISH   US25470M1099

DISH NETWORK CORPORATION

(DISH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/04 02:54:34 pm
30.97 USD   +0.45%
02:46pDISH NETWORK : Statement on Passage of the America COMPETES Act
PU
06:14aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Likely ECB Shift -2-
DJ
05:56aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Amazon.com, Snap -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DISH Network : Statement on Passage of the America COMPETES Act

02/04/2022 | 02:46pm EST
DISH Statement on Passage of the America COMPETES Act

The following can be attributed to Jeff Blum, DISH EVP of External and Legislative Affairs:

"DISH thanks Speaker Pelosi and Chairman Pallone for including funding for the previously authorized Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund in the America COMPETES Act, which passed the House today.

These grants for the promotion and deployment of Open RAN will improve American wireless connectivity by expanding access to enhanced, secure mobile networks while re-establishing our nation as a clear leader in global 5G readiness.

We urge Congress to swiftly conclude its conference process for the America COMPETES Act and the Senate's U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, and we look forward to seeing the final bill arrive at the President's desk."

Disclaimer

DISH Network Corporation published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 19:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 917 M - -
Net income 2021 2 371 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 839 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 303 M 16 303 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DISH Network Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 30,83 $
Average target price 50,44 $
Spread / Average Target 63,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Erik Carlson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul W. Orban Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles William Ergen Executive Chairman
Atilla Tinic Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kannan Alagappan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-4.96%16 303
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION-5.03%26 904
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.2.01%3 764
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS, S. A. B. DE C. V.-4.47%2 781
WIDEOPENWEST, INC.-14.22%1 609
GTPL HATHWAY LIMITED-9.61%358