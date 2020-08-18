DISH Network : Statement on Upcoming FCC Forum on 5G Open Radio Access Networks

DISH Statement on Upcoming FCC Forum on 5G Open Radio Access Networks

Today, the FCC announced the Forum on 5G Open Radio Access Networks will take place virtually on September 14. Stephen Bye, DISH executive vice president and chief commercial officer, issued the following statement on the forum:

'Open RAN networks enable providers to bring together best-in-class vendors, including from the U.S., unleashing innovation and unlocking the economic potential enabled by 5G. We are proud to be building the nation's first cloud native, Open RAN-based 5G network, and want to thank Chairman Pai for organizing this forum to discuss a key component in the future of American connectivity.'