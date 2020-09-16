Log in
DISH Network : debuts Nest App on Hopper Platform, bringing live video feeds to customers' TVs for the first time

09/16/2020 | 11:05am EDT

Today DISH announced it will begin rolling out updates to its Google Nest integration in the coming weeks, adding an interactive Nest App to the Hopper platform. Customers will be able to view live video feeds from any of their Nest cameras, including Nest Hello Video Doorbells and Nest Cams, directly on their TVs from the new Nest App. DISH will be the first provider to integrate live video streams directly on the TV.

Previously, DISH's Google Nest integration provided on-screen notifications, including a static image, when customers' Nest Hello Video doorbells rang while they were watching live, recorded or on-demand DISH content.

Now, Hopper customers can launch live video streams from their compatible Nest cameras on any compatible, connected TV in the home via the onscreen notification or the Nest App on the Hopper platform.

After pairing a Google Nest camera product with a DISH Hopper or Joey receiver, customers can access the Nest App via the DISH Apps Menu or by saying 'Launch Nest' using the DISH Voice Remote.

We're proud to announce that this new integration also won the 2020 CE Pro BEST Product award at CEDIA Expo 2020.

Disclaimer

DISH Network Corporation published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 15:04:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 976 M - -
Net income 2020 1 303 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17 198 M 17 198 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DISH Network Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 48,50 $
Last Close Price 32,74 $
Spread / Highest target 169%
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
W. Erik Carlson President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles William Ergen Executive Chairman
John Swieringa COO & Group President-Retail Wireless
Paul W. Orban Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Atilla Tinic Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-7.70%17 198
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.28.34%127 560
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION13.40%25 892
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-4.29%12 770
CABLE ONE, INC.23.15%11 035
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.-6.08%4 465
