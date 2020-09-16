DISH Network : debuts Nest App on Hopper Platform, bringing live video feeds to customers' TVs for the first time

Today DISH announced it will begin rolling out updates to its Google Nest integration in the coming weeks, adding an interactive Nest App to the Hopper platform. Customers will be able to view live video feeds from any of their Nest cameras, including Nest Hello Video Doorbells and Nest Cams, directly on their TVs from the new Nest App. DISH will be the first provider to integrate live video streams directly on the TV.

Previously, DISH's Google Nest integration provided on-screen notifications, including a static image, when customers' Nest Hello Video doorbells rang while they were watching live, recorded or on-demand DISH content.

Now, Hopper customers can launch live video streams from their compatible Nest cameras on any compatible, connected TV in the home via the onscreen notification or the Nest App on the Hopper platform.

After pairing a Google Nest camera product with a DISH Hopper or Joey receiver, customers can access the Nest App via the DISH Apps Menu or by saying 'Launch Nest' using the DISH Voice Remote.

We're proud to announce that this new integration also won the 2020 CE Pro BEST Product award at CEDIA Expo 2020.

Post Views: 9