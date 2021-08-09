Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DISH Network Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISH   US25470M1099

DISH NETWORK CORPORATION

(DISH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DISH Network : reports second quarter 2021 financial results

08/09/2021 | 06:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $4.49 billion for the quarter ending June 30, 2021, compared to $3.19 billion for the corresponding period in 2020.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $671 million for the second quarter 2021, compared to $452 million from the year-ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share were $1.06 for the second quarter, compared to $0.78 per share during the same period of 2020. 

Pay-TV
Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 67,000 in the second quarter, compared to a net decrease of approximately 96,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 10.99 million Pay-TV subscribers, including 8.55 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.44 million SLING TV subscribers.

Wireless
During the second quarter, DISH Network acquired more than 200,000 wireless subscribers through an asset purchase agreement with Republic Wireless Inc. Additionally, the company experienced a net decrease of 201,000 retail wireless subscribers in the second quarter, compared to a net decrease of 161,000 in the first quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 8.90 million retail wireless subscribers.

Year-to-Date Review
DISH Network's first-half 2021 revenue totaled $8.98 billion, compared to $6.40 billion in revenue from the same period last year. In the first six months of 2021, net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $1.30 billion, compared with $525 million during the same period last year.

Diluted earnings per share were $2.05 for the first six months of 2021, compared with $0.90 during the same period last year.

Detailed financial data and other information are available in DISH Network's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DISH Network will host its second quarter 2021 financial results conference call today at noon ET.

Participant conference numbers: (800) 458-4121 (U.S.) and (720) 543-0206, Conference ID: 6824340.

A webcast replay will be available today on DISH's Investor Relations website, ir.dish.com, and will remain available for 48 hours.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company. 

For company information, visit about.dish.com
For more information on DISH TV, visit www.dish.com
For more information on SLING TV, visit news.sling.com
For more information on Boost, visit boostmobile.com
Subscribe to DISH email alerts: http://about.dish.com/alerts
Follow @DISHNews on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DISHNews

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dish-network-reports-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301350621.html

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
06:12aDISH NETWORK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
06:06aDISH NETWORK : reports second quarter 2021 financial results
PR
08/05DISH NETWORK : After making NIL history with the Cavinder Twins, Boost Mobile pa..
PR
08/02DISH NETWORK : announces conference call for second quarter 2021 financial resul..
PR
07/26DISH NETWORK : MoffettNathanson Upgrades DISH Network to Neutral From Sell; Pric..
MT
07/19DISH NETWORK : AT&T sign wireless network deal worth at least $5 bln
RE
07/19DISH NETWORK : Taps AT&T as Primary Network Services Partner for its MVNO Custom..
MT
07/19DISH NETWORK : and AT&T Sign Strategic Network Services Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
07/19DISH NETWORK CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
07/19DISH NETWORK : and AT&T Sign Strategic Network Services Agreement
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
More recommendations