Dell targets market for 5G networks built on open-source hardware

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Chief Michael
Dell said on Wednesday he sees an opportunity to play a key role
in the global rollout of 5G networks with new technology that
makes specialized equipment unnecessary.
The shift toward Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) lets
telecommunications carriers use software to run network
functions on standardized computing hardware.
The technology has drawn interest from the U.S. government
because it would allow networks to be made with offerings from
American firms such as Dell, Microsoft Corp and others
rather solely from industry-specific providers such as Nokia
or China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.
In an interview, Dell said interest from the administration
of former President Donald Trump in positioning the technology
as a Western-led counterweight to Huawei has "fully carried
over" to President Joe Biden's administration.
"It's been a completely bipartisan thing," Dell said.
Dell makes the computing hardware that goes into the new
style of networks and has already secured deals to help DISH
Network Corp in the United States and Vodafone
and Orange in Europe build 5G networks with the
technology. On Wednesday, Dell Technologies announced software
to help carriers manage the computers used in the new networks,
targeting release in November.
But most of the new O-RAN networks in Europe remain
testbeds, and DISH is a 5G upstart building a network from
scratch rather than an established player. Some
telecommunications analysts believe the new open technology will
not be dominant for at least another generation of networks.
Dell wants to speed up the shift by testing and hardening
much of the new technology for broader use.
"There's an appetite in many circles for a Western champion
that brings all of this together at scale," Dell said, noting
that his company has also had talks with governments in the
United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand and Australia as well as
Japan and Western Europe.
"That has to be a large company that has the supply chain
and services and financial heft to make all that happen and
deliver it," he said.
