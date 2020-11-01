Log in
Dish Offers Its Services to Military's Proposed 5G Network Project

11/01/2020 | 05:13pm EST

By Drew FitzGerald

The telecom industry turned out in force to oppose a recent Pentagon proposal to build a shared fifth-generation wireless network, with a familiar pot-stirrer making an exception: Dish Network Corp.

The satellite-TV company last week submitted a list of suggestions for the Department of Defense, which is exploring 5G technology for its own operations. The Colorado company said its under-construction cellular network could meet many of the criteria that the military is considering while also serving private-sector interests.

"There is a precedent for how the DoD can take advantage of shared physical assets and network resources, while maintaining operational control and flexibility to support the DoD's objectives," Dish wrote in its filing, citing satellites that handle commercial and military clients and the FirstNet public-safety network run by AT&T Inc.

It is unclear how receptive the military will be to the scenarios outlined by Dish, which is controlled by billionaire co-founder Charlie Ergen. The Defense Department issued a request for information in September, a first step toward soliciting bids from contractors.

The request dangled a prize far more valuable than a standard defense contract: access to up to 450 megahertz of radio frequencies currently used for military radar systems. Telecom-industry analysts say exclusive rights to such a wide swath of frequencies would fetch tens of billions of dollars if they were sold on the open market.

Cellphone carriers such as AT&T, Verizon Communications Inc. and T-Mobile US Inc. have already spent billions of dollars to acquire spectrum licenses that guarantee their customers a clean signal. Dish has spent more than $21 billion to amass its own reserved frequencies.

Dish hasn't yet installed most of the cellular antennae, radio base stations and fiber-optic lines needed to run its network, which will cost an estimated $10 billion to build. A single defense contract wouldn't foot the whole bill, but partnering with the federal government could pay for some capital expenses while giving Mr. Ergen's company the credibility it needs to attract other corporate customers.

The Federal Communications Commission usually handles the assignment of radio spectrum to commercial operators. The latest Pentagon proposal could bypass that traditional process by maintaining the Defense Department's title over the airwaves, which are used today for early-warning radar systems and other military equipment, while commercial operators lease the asset to connect cellphones, smart vehicles and other 5G devices.

Other telecom companies said the Defense Department's trial balloon could interfere with a commercial model that has worked well in the past.

AT&T policy executive Joan Marsh said a wholesale or leasing model would fail to deliver the benefits its proponents promise. "There is simply no reason to take a gamble and rush through an unproven and barely tested change of course now," she added.

Verizon said a Defense Department project to select commercial operators would overstep the bounds of what Congress authorized it to do with its spectrum. "There is no legal authority for DoD to launch such an approach," the company wrote in a filing reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Dish's October filing likewise opposed "any proposal to create a nationalized, government-owned and operated 5G network" as an inefficient use of resources. But the company went on to detail how the military could use Dish's cellular-tower equipment and software to run its own wireless network.

Dish has benefited in the past from federal policy compromises. In 2018, the company urged the federal government to block T-Mobile's proposed merger with then-rival Sprint Corp. while hinting that a different deal structure could sway its stance.

Mr. Ergen's company threw its support behind the merger after the U.S. Justice Department demanded that the carriers divest some assets to Dish, ensuring a fourth competitor in the market for wireless services. Dish took control of Sprint's Boost Mobile business, along with other divested assets, in July.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-20 1712ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T INC. 0.97% 27.02 Delayed Quote.-30.86%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 0.35% 25.49 Delayed Quote.-28.14%
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION -0.60% 23.16 Delayed Quote.-46.53%
T-MOBILE US 0.05% 109.57 Delayed Quote.39.72%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. 0.41% 56.99 Delayed Quote.-7.18%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 951 M - -
Net income 2020 1 313 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 135 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 390 M 13 390 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DISH Network Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 45,25 $
Last Close Price 25,49 $
Spread / Highest target 245%
Spread / Average Target 77,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
W. Erik Carlson President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles William Ergen Executive Chairman
John Swieringa COO & Group President-Retail Wireless
Paul W. Orban Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Atilla Tinic Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-28.14%13 390
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION12.69%25 760
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-16.53%11 160
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.-11.67%3 989
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.-18.02%3 329
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS, S. A. B. DE C. V.-13.11%2 722
