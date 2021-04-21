Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DISH Network Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISH

DISH NETWORK CORPORATION

(DISH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dish gets Amazon on board to build 5G network, to launch in Las Vegas

04/21/2021 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Dish Network receiver hangs on a house in Somerville

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Dish Network on Wednesday signed a deal with Amazon to build its 5G network on Amazon Web Services' (AWS) cloud platform and said it will launch its first network in the United States in Las Vegas later this year.

Dish, racing to build a 5G network in the United States by 2023, has chosen a new technology called Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) that uses software to run network functions on the cloud, reducing the use of physical equipment.

As part of the collaboration, Dish and Amazon will help develop 5G applications, such as low-latency augmented reality gaming experiences, serve contextual advertising, or orchestrate the movements of a robot at a disaster site.

"We have exposed our ambition and our technology to a number of enterprise customers and we are in deep discussions," Dish Chief Network Officer Marc Rouanne said in an interview.

AWS Vice President David Brown said the partners had discussed working together for around 18 months ahead of the deal signed on Wednesday.

It is not exclusive and AWS has an existing https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/industries/verizon-and-aws-deliver-mobile-edge-computing-to-customers-in-boston-and-the-bay-area partnership with telecom operator Verizon.

"If AWS and Dish were to partner on going after the enterprise opportunity together - leveraging Dish's network and AWS' enterprise services infrastructure and sales force - that would be exciting," Jonathan Chaplin, an analyst at New Street Research, said.

Dish, with its new network built on the latest technologies, could become a threat to traditional telecom operators, such as Verizon and AT&T.

"They will have a lower cost than Verizon and so will be able to undercut on price," Chaplin said.

Rouanne said Dish is on track to reach its goal of covering 20% of the U.S. population by June next year, and at least 70% of the population by mid-2023, as part of its commitments to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Supantha Mukherjee


© Reuters 2021
All news about DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
09:08aDISH NETWORK  : and AWS Form Strategic Collaboration to Reinvent 5G Connectivity..
BU
04/20DISH NETWORK  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts DISH Network PT to $38 From $32, Maintain..
MT
04/15DISH NETWORK  : gives teachers a reason to relax with special bundle and savings
PU
04/08DISH NETWORK  : prioritizes security across all aspects of 5G network
PR
04/07DISH NETWORK  : Nokia software selected by DISH to safeguard 5G network slices
PU
04/06PALO ALTO  : DISH Selects Palo Alto Networks For 5G Network Security
MT
04/05DISH NETWORK  : Selects Palo Alto Networks to Help Secure 5G Network
PR
04/01STREET COLOR : DISH Network Complains to FCC on T-Mobile's Accelerated Terminati..
MT
04/01DISH NETWORK  : Removes Regional Sports Networks from TV, Sling TV; Proposes New..
MT
04/01DISH NETWORK  : MASN and NBC Regional Sports Networks removed from DISH TV, SLIN..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 690 M - -
Net income 2021 1 769 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 164 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 448 M 19 448 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DISH Network Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 41,79 $
Last Close Price 36,89 $
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
W. Erik Carlson President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul W. Orban Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles William Ergen Executive Chairman
Atilla Tinic Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kannan Alagappan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION14.07%19 448
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC8.13%15 100
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.0.73%5 159
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.21.63%4 488
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS, S. A. B. DE C. V.6.12%3 330
COGECO INC.20.04%1 244
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ