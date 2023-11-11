NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DISH Network Corporation ("DISH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DISH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether DISH and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 6, 2023, DISH announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Among other things, DISH reported a Q3 GAAP EPS figure of -$0.26, missing consensus estimates by $0.30, and a revenue figure of $3.7B, missing consensus estimates by $120M and representing a -9.8% year-over-year decline. In addition, the Company reported that its retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 225,000 in Q3, compared to a net increase of 1,000 in the year-ago quarter. Finally, DISH announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, W. Erik Carlson, intended to resign effective November 12, 2023.

On this news, DISH's stock price fell $2.05 per share, or 37.34%, to close at $3.44 per share on November 6, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

