Dish TV India : Change in Director(s)

December 29, 2022 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra- Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400 001 NSE Symbol: - DISHTV BSE Scrip Code: - 532839 Kind Attn. : Corporate Relationship Department Subject : Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 29, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to applicable regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), including Regulation 30, this is to inform you that upon the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. December 29, 2022 has inter-alia, considered and appointed Mr. Lalit Behari Singhal (DIN: 09823572), as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from December 29, 2022 for a term of 5 consecutive years. Mr. Singhal has given the confirmation that he is not debarred from holding the office of Director(s) pursuant to any SEBI order or any other such authority. The said appointment shall be placed before the shareholders for their approval in terms of extant provisions.

In this regard, please find enclosed the details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 as Annexure 1.

The Board meeting commenced at 1430 Hrs and concluded at 1500 Hrs.

You are requested to kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Dish TV India Limited

Ranjit Singh

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No.: A15442

Contact No.: +91-120-504 7000

Encl. as above