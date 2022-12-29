Dish TV India : Change in Director(s)

: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 29, 2022
Pursuant to applicable regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), including Regulation 30, this is to inform you that upon the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. December 29, 2022 has inter-alia, considered and appointed Mr. Lalit Behari Singhal (DIN: 09823572), as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from December 29, 2022 for a term of 5 consecutive years. Mr. Singhal has given the confirmation that he is not debarred from holding the office of Director(s) pursuant to any SEBI order or any other such authority. The said appointment shall be placed before the shareholders for their approval in terms of extant provisions.
In this regard, please find enclosed the details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 as Annexure 1.
The Board meeting commenced at 1430 Hrs and concluded at 1500 Hrs.
Annexure 1
Details required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/ CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015
Mr. Lalit Behari Singhal
1.
Reason
for
change
viz.
Mr. Lalit Behari Singhal (DIN: 09823572), has been
appointment, resignation, removal,
appointed as an Independent Director.
death or otherwise
2.
Date of appointment / cessation (as
December 29, 2022
applicable)
3.
Term of appointment
In terms of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable
provisions, Mr. Lalit Behari Singhal has been appointed as
an Independent Director for a first term of 5 consecutive
years commencing from December 29, 2022 to December
28, 2027. The said appointment shall be placed before the
shareholders for their approval in terms of extant
provisions.
4.
Brief
Profile
(in
case
of
Mr. Singhal is from 1986 Batch of Civil Services (Indian Trade
appointment)
Service) and was Zonal Development Commissioner, In-
charge of Noida Special Economic Zone and other SEZs in
Northern India and Export Oriented Units (EOUs) in Northern India, Zonal Development Commissioner FALTA SEZ, Kolkata and other SEZs/EOUs in Eastern India. He was Additional Director General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry and Zonal Addl. DGFT at Kolkata. He had been involved in making Foreign Trade Policy for 12 years and actively involved in making SEZ Policy and SEZ Act of India. Mr. Singhal has more than 35 years of experience in handling policy, strategic, HR, administrative, and operational matters.
5. Disclosure of relationship between Directors (in case of appointment of a Director)
Mr. Singhal hold degrees in Ph.D., MBA, LLB. and B. Sc.
Mr. Singhal is not related to any Director on the Board of the Company.
