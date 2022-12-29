Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Dish TV India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISHTV   INE836F01026

DISH TV INDIA LIMITED

(DISHTV)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:29 2022-12-29 am EST
18.55 INR   +2.20%
05:04aDish Tv India : Change in Director(s)
PU
12/28Dish Tv India : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
12/06Dish TV India Limited Announces Resignation of Rajeev Kumar Dalmia as Executive Director and committee
CI
Dish TV India : Change in Director(s)

12/29/2022 | 05:04am EST
December 29, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra- Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400 001

NSE Symbol: - DISHTV

BSE Scrip Code: - 532839

Kind Attn.

: Corporate Relationship Department

Subject

: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 29, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to applicable regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), including Regulation 30, this is to inform you that upon the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. December 29, 2022 has inter-alia, considered and appointed Mr. Lalit Behari Singhal (DIN: 09823572), as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from December 29, 2022 for a term of 5 consecutive years. Mr. Singhal has given the confirmation that he is not debarred from holding the office of Director(s) pursuant to any SEBI order or any other such authority. The said appointment shall be placed before the shareholders for their approval in terms of extant provisions.

In this regard, please find enclosed the details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 as Annexure 1.

The Board meeting commenced at 1430 Hrs and concluded at 1500 Hrs.

You are requested to kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Dish TV India Limited

Ranjit Singh

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No.: A15442

Contact No.: +91-120-504 7000

Encl. as above

Annexure 1

Details required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/ CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015

S.

Particulars

Details

No.

Mr. Lalit Behari Singhal

1.

Reason

for

change

viz.

Mr. Lalit Behari Singhal (DIN: 09823572), has been

appointment, resignation, removal,

appointed as an Independent Director.

death or otherwise

2.

Date of appointment / cessation (as

December 29, 2022

applicable)

3.

Term of appointment

In terms of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable

provisions, Mr. Lalit Behari Singhal has been appointed as

an Independent Director for a first term of 5 consecutive

years commencing from December 29, 2022 to December

28, 2027. The said appointment shall be placed before the

shareholders for their approval in terms of extant

provisions.

4.

Brief

Profile

(in

case

of

Mr. Singhal is from 1986 Batch of Civil Services (Indian Trade

appointment)

Service) and was Zonal Development Commissioner, In-

charge of Noida Special Economic Zone and other SEZs in

Northern India and Export Oriented Units (EOUs) in Northern India, Zonal Development Commissioner FALTA SEZ, Kolkata and other SEZs/EOUs in Eastern India. He was Additional Director General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry and Zonal Addl. DGFT at Kolkata. He had been involved in making Foreign Trade Policy for 12 years and actively involved in making SEZ Policy and SEZ Act of India. Mr. Singhal has more than 35 years of experience in handling policy, strategic, HR, administrative, and operational matters.

5. Disclosure of relationship between Directors (in case of appointment of a Director)

Mr. Singhal hold degrees in Ph.D., MBA, LLB. and B. Sc.

Mr. Singhal is not related to any Director on the Board of the Company.

Disclaimer

Dish TV India Limited published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 10:03:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 28 720 M 347 M 347 M
Net income 2023 1 605 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
Net Debt 2023 748 M 9,04 M 9,04 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 33 419 M 404 M 404 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 376
Free-Float 85,3%
