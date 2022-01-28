Display Art : Meeting of the Board of Directors

ANNOUNCEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of the Stock Exchange Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of DISPLAY ART PLC will meet on Tuesday, 8 February 2022 at 16:00 to:

a) change Audit Firm

b) fill the vacancy of the Board Members who resigned.

Yours,

For Display Art Plc

Savvas Nicolaou

Chairman of the Board of Directors