Display Art : Meeting of the Board of Directors

DISPLAY ART PLC
ANNOUNCEMENT
Pursuant to the provisions of the Stock Exchange Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of DISPLAY ART PLC will meet on Tuesday, 8 February 2022 at 16:00 to:
a) change Audit Firm
b) fill the vacancy of the Board Members who resigned.
Yours,
For Display Art Plc
Savvas Nicolaou
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Filing Date: 28/01/2022 12:28
All news about DISPLAY ART PLC
Sales 2020
0,55 M
0,62 M
0,62 M
Net income 2020
-0,17 M
-0,19 M
-0,19 M
Net Debt 2020
2,05 M
2,28 M
2,28 M
P/E ratio 2020
-4,23x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
0,71 M
0,79 M
0,79 M
EV / Sales 2019
1,53x
EV / Sales 2020
4,98x
Nbr of Employees
26
Free-Float
38,4%
