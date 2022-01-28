Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Cyprus
  CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Display Art Plc
  News
  Summary
    DISP   CY0007830710

DISPLAY ART PLC

(DISP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE - 07/02
0.0525 EUR   +9.37%
05:48aDISPLAY ART : Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
2021Announcement
PU
2021Display Art plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
Display Art : Meeting of the Board of Directors

01/28/2022 | 05:48am EST
0100/00037859/en
Meeting of the Board of Directors (Discussion on dividend/interest/new securities/alteration of capital/etc)
DISPLAY ART PLC
DISP - DISPLAY ART PLC
Meeting of the Board of Directors

ANNOUNCEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of the Stock Exchange Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of DISPLAY ART PLC will meet on Tuesday, 8 February 2022 at 16:00 to:

a) change Audit Firm

b) fill the vacancy of the Board Members who resigned.

Yours,

For Display Art Plc

Savvas Nicolaou

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Regulated
Filing Date: 28/01/2022 12:28

Disclaimer

Display Art plc published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 10:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 0,55 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
Net income 2020 -0,17 M -0,19 M -0,19 M
Net Debt 2020 2,05 M 2,28 M 2,28 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,23x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 0,71 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
EV / Sales 2020 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart DISPLAY ART PLC
Duration : Period :
Display Art Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Nicolaou General Director & Executive Director
Panayiotis Kallis Independent Director
Ilias Georgiou Independent Director
Panagiotis Neofytou Independent Director
Savvas Nikolaou Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISPLAY ART PLC0.00%1
GL EVENTS0.23%567
HYVE GROUP PLC11.94%409
FIERA MILANO SPA-1.04%267
EMERALD HOLDING, INC.-29.22%197
ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP S.P.A.3.00%95