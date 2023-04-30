Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    DCACS   GG00BMB5XZ39

DISRUPTIVE CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED

(DCACS)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  07:10:52 2023-03-15 am EDT
7.400 GBX   -8.64%
03:28pDisruptive Capital Acquisition : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
04/28Release of Financial Report and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022
GL
04/28Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Disruptive Capital Acquisition : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

04/30/2023 | 03:28pm EDT

04/30/2023 | 03:28pm EDT
DISRUPTIVE CAPITAL ACQUIS ITION COMPANY LIMITED

DIRECTORS

For the yearended 31 December2022

6

As at the date of this Annual Report 2022, the Statutory Board of Directors (the "Board") is composed o f the following Statutory Directors (the "Directors"): Wolf Becke, age d 76 (Chairman)- Appointed to the Board on 15 July 2021Wolf Becke is an indep endent non-executive director and c hair of the Bo ard (the "Chair"). He was a

member of the Board of Directors of Swiss Lif e Holding AG between 2012 and 2017, a member of the

Board of Directors of Vitality Life Ltd between 2016 and 2020, and a member of the Board of Directors

of Discovery Holdings Europe Ltd between 2016 and 2020. He served for over 20 years on the executive

board of Hannover Re., including as the chief executive officer of Hannover Life Re, f rom 1999 to 2011.

He also serves as a co mmittee member for Pension Sup erFund Capital GP II Limited. He also sat on the

board of Swiss Life Holding from 2012 to 2017.

Edmund Truell, aged 60(Director)- Appointed to the Board on 29 April 2021

Edmund Truell is the executive director of the Company. He is a director and the managing partner of

Disruptive Capital GP Limited, the Sponsor. His investment track record has a lifetime average net

realised IRR of approximately 33% with over £9 billion of investments across the past 27 years of his

private equity career, in either chief executive officer or investment committee chair roles. In 1988, he

led the m anagement bu yout of Ha mbro European Ventures, which he co -founded in 198 7 and ran from

1993, to form Duke S treet Capit al, a top ten European pri vate equi ty firm, which generated an aggregate

net 31% realised IRR from its inception until its sale in 2007. Whilst leading Duke Street Capital, he

created Duchess 1, the first collateralized debt obligation fund in Europe, in 2001 which raised €1 billion.

In 2007, he co-founded with his late brother, Daniel Truell, the Pension Insurance Corporation, one of the United Kingdom's largest ever start-ups. As its chief executive officer, he developed the Pension

Insurance Corporation into a lead er in the UK bulk annuity mark et, which has £49.6 billion in assets and

273,500 pension scheme members each a s at December 2020. As Chairman of the London Pension Fund

Authority, a position he held from 2012 to 2015, he led the first ever public sector pension merger, with

Lancashire and Berkshire and transformed UK public sector funds. He also restr uctured the entire

management team and transforme d the asse t and li ability man agement of the London P ension Fun d

Authority, while the fundi ng improved from 50% to 93% of l iabilities. He was also an architect of the

£260 bill ion Su perPools cons olidation. In 2018, he co-founded the Pension SuperFund, aiming to

consolidate UK private sector pension funds across this £2.1 trillion sector (as at 2018).

Roger Le Tissier, aged 58 (Director)- Appointed t o the Board on 29 Ap ril 2021 Roger Le Tissier i s a non-executive d irector of the Company. He holds several non-executive director

positions with leading asset managers, private equity general partners, insurance, pension companies

and charities. Previously, he was a partner of the law firm and fiduciary gr oup Ogier and the founder partner of Ogier, Guernsey from its inception in 1998 until 2013. He also serves as a non-executive

director of Pension SuperFund and Long Term Assets Limited.

Disclaimer

Disruptive Capital Acquisition Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 19:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3,55  4,47  4,47 
Net income 2022 -3,12 M -3,92 M -3,92 M
Net cash 2022 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 118 M 148 M 148 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 45 290 255x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Wolf Becke Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dimitri John Goulandris Independent Non-Executive Director
Edmund George Truell Executive Director
Roger Le Tissier Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISRUPTIVE CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED-26.24%148
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)15.76%66 201
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED12.06%25 615
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA9.01%12 631
LIFCO AB (PUBL)34.08%10 340
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-7.41%9 862
