Disruptive Capital Acquisition : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

DISRUPTIVE CAPITAL ACQUIS ITION COMPANY LIMITED

DIRECTORS

year ended 31 December 202 2

For the

6

2 , the Statutory Board of Directors (the " Board ") is composed o f the following Statutory Directors (the "Directors"): Wolf Becke, age d 7 6 (Chairman) - Appointed to the Board on 15 July 2021 Wolf Becke is an indep endent non - executive director and c hair of the Bo ard (the " Chair "). He was a

As at the date of this Annual Report 202

member of the Board of Directors of Swiss Lif e Holding AG between 2012 and 2017, a member of the

Vitality Life Ltd between 2016 and 2020, and a member of the Board of Directors

Board of Directors of

of Discovery Holdings Europe Ltd between 2016 and 2020. He served for over 20 years on the executive

board of Hannover Re., including as the chief executive officer of Hannover Life Re, f rom 1999 to 2011.

. He also sat o n the

He also serves as a co mmittee member for Pension Sup erFund Capital GP II Limited

board of Swiss Life Holding from 2012 to 2017.

(Director)

Appointed to the Board on 29 April 2021

Edmund Truell, aged 60

Edmund Truell is the executive director of the Company. He is a director and the managing partner of

Disruptive Capital GP Limited, the Sponsor. His investment track record has a lifetime average net

realised IRR of approximately 33% with over £9 billion of investments across the past 27 years of his

private equity career, in either chief executive officer or investment committee chair roles. In 1988, he

- founded in 198 7 and ran from

led the m anagement bu yout of Ha mbro European Ventures, which he co

1993, to form Duke S treet Capit al, a top ten European pri vate equi ty firm, which generated an aggregate

net 31% realised IRR from its inception until its sale in 2007. Whilst leading Duke Street Capital, he

created Duchess 1, the first collateralized debt obligation fund in Europe, in 2001 which raised €1 billion.

- founded with his late brother, Daniel Truell, the Pension I nsurance Corporation, one of the United Kingdom's largest ever start - ups. As its chief executive officer, he developed the Pension

In 2007, he co

Insurance Corporation into a lead er in the UK bulk annuity mark et, which has £49.6 billion in assets and

273,500 pension scheme members each a s at December 2020. As Chairman of the London Pension Fund

Authority, a position he held from 2012 to 2015, he led the first ever public sector pension merger, with

Lancashire and Berkshire and transformed UK public sector funds. He also restr uctured the entire

management team and transforme d the asse t and li ability man agement of the London P ension Fun d

Authority, while the fundi ng improved from 50% to 93% of l iabilities. He was also an architect of the

. In 2018, he co - founded the Pension SuperFund, aiming to

£260 bill ion Su perPools cons olidation

consolidate UK private sector pension funds across this £2.1 trillion sector (as at 2018).

8 (Director) - Appointed t o the Board on 29 Ap ril 2021 Roger Le Tissier i s a non - executive d irector of the Company. He holds several non - executive director

Roger Le Tissier, aged 5

positions with leading asset managers, private equity general partners, insurance, pension companies

w firm and fiduciary gr oup Ogier and the founder partner of Ogier, Guernsey from its inception in 1998 until 2013. He also serves as a non - executive

and charities. Previously, he was a partner of the la

director of Pension SuperFund and Long Term Assets Limited.