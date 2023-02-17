Advanced search
    DCACS   GG00BMB5XZ39

DISRUPTIVE CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED

(DCACS)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:00:05 2023-02-13 am EST
10.00 GBX   -1.96%
Disruptive Capital Acquisition : LMR Partners LLP - Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited - St Peter Port
PU
Update on Business Combination Discussions; Results of Extraordinary General Meeting re Stub Tender Offer; and Update on Repurchase Offer
GL
Early settlement of Repurchase Offers
GL
Disruptive Capital Acquisition : LMR Partners LLP - Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited - St Peter Port

02/17/2023 | 03:26pm EST
LMR Partners LLP - Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited - St Peter Port
LMR Partners LLP - Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited - St Peter Port

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction16 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyLMR Partners LLP
Issuing institutionDisruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited
Place of residenceSt Peter Port
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares92.069,00 Number of voting rights92.069,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding0,57 % Directly real0,57 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding0,57 % Directly real0,57 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 17 February 2023

Disruptive Capital Acquisition Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 20:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DISRUPTIVE CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED
01/25Disruptive Capital Launches Tender Offer To Buy Up To 95% Of Shares
MT
01/25Circular For Dcac Shareholders (isin : GG00BMB5XZ39) and DCAC Public Warrant Holders (ISIN..
GL
01/25Release of the Tender Document and the Stub Tender Offer Circular, including the Notice..
GL
01/25Tender Offer to acquire up to 95 per cent. (95%) of the DCAC Ordinary Shares in issue a..
GL
01/25Release of the Tender Document and the Stub Tender Offer Circular, including the Notice..
AQ
01/18Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited - Result of EGM and Ordinary Shareholder..
GL
01/17Sponsor Vote and Prompt Settlement of Repurchase Offer
GL
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,01 M -0,02 M -0,02 M
Net cash 2021 1,25 M 1,50 M 1,50 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2 241x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 159 M 191 M 191 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Wolf Becke Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dimitri John Goulandris Independent Non-Executive Director
Edmund George Truell Executive Director
Roger Le Tissier Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISRUPTIVE CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED-0.99%191
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)8.69%60 902
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.24%23 373
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA7.40%12 189
HAL TRUST3.83%11 783
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-10.45%10 083