Disruptive Capital Acquisition : LMR Partners LLP - Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited - St Peter Port

LMR Partners LLP - Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited - St Peter Port
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction16 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyLMR Partners LLP
Issuing institutionDisruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited
Place of residenceSt Peter Port
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares92.069,00
|
Number of voting rights92.069,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding0,57 %
|
Directly real0,57 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding0,57 %
|
Directly real0,57 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 17 February 2023
