Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCACS   GG00BMB5XZ39

DISRUPTIVE CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED

(DCACS)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  10:00 2022-09-28 am EDT
10.10 GBX   -1.94%
11:50aRelease of Interim Financial Report and Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the six-month period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022
GL
09/15Saxo Bank Explores Amsterdam Listing Via Merger With Disruptive Capital
MT
09/15Exploration of a Business Combination with Saxo Bank
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Release of Interim Financial Report and Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the six-month period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022

09/29/2022 | 11:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DISRUPTIVE CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED

(“the Company”)

Financial Statements published 29 September 2022

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION.

The Board of Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited announces the release of its Interim Financial Report and Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the six-month period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022.

A copy of the Interim Financial Report and Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements are available on the Company’s website: www.disruptivecapitalac.com

Enquiries to:

disruptive@admina.gg   

Registered office:

First Floor, 10 Lefebvre Street, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 2PE



Attachment


All news about DISRUPTIVE CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED
11:50aRelease of Interim Financial Report and Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for th..
GL
09/15Saxo Bank Explores Amsterdam Listing Via Merger With Disruptive Capital
MT
09/15Exploration of a Business Combination with Saxo Bank
GL
09/15Exploration of a Business Combination with Saxo Bank
AQ
09/15Saxo Bank Weighing Amsterdam Listing Via Truell's SPAC
CI
09/13DISRUPTIVE CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED : Th..
CO
09/09DISRUPTIVE CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED : Th..
CO
09/06DISRUPTIVE CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED : Th..
CO
09/02DISRUPTIVE CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED : Th..
CO
08/25DISRUPTIVE CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED : Th..
CO
More news
Chart DISRUPTIVE CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISRUPTIVE CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Wolf Becke Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dimitri John Goulandris Independent Non-Executive Director
Edmund George Truell Executive Director
Roger la Tissier Non-Executive Director
Roger Le Tissier Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISRUPTIVE CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED2.59%136
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-27.70%45 381
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.62%21 225
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-27.04%9 960
HAL TRUST-22.37%9 466
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-21.98%8 561