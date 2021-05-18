Log in
    DGH   ZAE000248811

DISTELL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(DGH)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 05/17
143.06 ZAR   +3.34%
04:09aHEINEKEN N  : in talks to buy South African drink maker Distell
RE
03:48aHEINEKEN N  : Confirms Ongoing Talks on Potential Distell Takeover
MT
03:40aHeineken in Talks to Buy South Africa's Distell
DJ
Heineken in talks to buy South African drink maker Distell

05/18/2021 | 04:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Glasses of Heineken beer are seen at a restaurant in Hanoi

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Heineken NV confirmed on Tuesday that it was in talks with South Africa's Distell about a possible acquisition, in what would mark a push into wine and spirits for the world's second-largest brewer.

Distell, whose market capitalisation was 31.8 billion rand ($2.27 billion) at the close on Monday, said in a statement it had been approached by Heineken regarding a potential acquisition of the majority of its business.

Distell is also the world's second-largest cider maker, a business in which Heineken is heavily involved, chiefly through its Strongbow brand. Distell also makes wines and spirits, including Amarula and Two Oceans wines. Heineken already sells beer in South Africa.

Both companies said that discussions were ongoing and there was no certainty an agreement would be reached.

An acquisition would be the first for Heineken chief executive Dolf van den Brink, who took charge at the Dutch brewer last June and has launched a plan to restore profit margins, partly through cutting 8,000 jobs.

Distell shares jumped by as much as 10.4% in early trading on Tuesday to a four-year high of 158.00 rand. At 0745 GMT, they were up 4.5% at 149.54 rand.

($1 = 14.0305 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla in Johannesburg and Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 26 227 M 1 865 M 1 865 M
Net income 2021 1 766 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2021 4 125 M 293 M 293 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 31 461 M 2 230 M 2 238 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,7%
Technical analysis trends DISTELL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 156,67 ZAR
Last Close Price 143,06 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard Mark Rushton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lucas Cornelis Verwey Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jan Jonathan Durand Non-Executive Chairman
Gugulethu Patricia Dingaan Independent Non-Executive Director
Prieur du Plessis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISTELL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED50.53%2 230
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV8.67%148 458
HEINEKEN N.V.8.22%69 059
AMBEV S.A.9.78%52 010
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.7.68%45 745
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED4.30%45 451