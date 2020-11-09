Log in
DISTIL PLC

DISTIL PLC

(DIS)
Wine sector needs more EU support in 'COVID winter' - farm group

11/09/2020 | 12:52pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A glass of French red wine is displayed at the Chateau du Pavillon in Sainte-Croix-Du-Mont,

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union's wine sector will need more support measures to survive renewed coronavirus measures that are slashing out-of-home demand like earlier this year, farming lobby Copa-Cogeca said on Monday.

The Europe's wine sector has lost some 10-15% of demand volumes this year due to restrictions affecting bars, restaurants, events and travel, Thierry Coste, a French wine producer and chairman of Copa-Cogeca's wine committee, said.

Crisis measures this year, including subsidies to distil wine into industrial alcohol, and a recovery during summer when initial lockdowns were eased had generally averted excess supply on the EU market, he told reporters.

But with fresh closures of bars and restaurants around Europe, the wine industry was now seeing a similar drop in demand in spring, he said.

"We want to extend market support measures because we anticipate that COVID could last all winter," he told a press conference.

Faced with the dented demand, the EU was fortunate not to be heading for a bumper wine harvest, with 2020 production forecast at about 160 million hectolitres, below the average of recent years, he said.

Retail sales had absorbed some of the volumes elsewhere, but bulk "bag in box" formats had contributed to price pressure, he added.

The European wine sector has also endured in the past year U.S. tariffs imposed in a row over aviation subsidies, with French exporters estimating they have lost 500 million euros (£449 million) in sales.

As the EU prepared to impose its own tariffs on U.S. goods from Tuesday, producers wanted negotiations to resume, Coste said, adding they hoped the election of Joe Biden as U.S. president would facilitate dialogue.

But the transition period until Biden's inauguration in January, coupled with a lack of agreement so far between the EU and Britain, a big consumer of EU wine, over a new trade relationship from 2021 were adding to market uncertainty, he said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Financials
Sales 2020 2,44 M 3,21 M 3,21 M
Net income 2020 0,26 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
Net cash 2020 0,86 M 1,13 M 1,13 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,15 M 8,10 M 8,09 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,63x
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 68,2%
Technical analysis trends DISTIL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,01 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Donald Colin Goulding Executive Chairman
Shaun Claydon Finance Director & Director
Mark Philip Wyndham Quinn Non-Executive Director
Liam ODonoghue Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISTIL PLC75.00%8
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.47.30%323 121
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.102.99%152 235
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.114.52%40 499
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.61.98%39 489
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.162.53%30 943
