Distilleries of Sri Lanka : Audited Financial Statement 30 September 2022

DISTILLERIES COMPANY OF SRI LANKA PLC

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT, Unaudited Unaudited Audited 30-Sep-22 30-Sep-21 31-Mar-22 Rs.'000s Rs.'000s Rs.'000s Non Current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment 4,630,710 5,041,728 4,839,134 Right-of-use Asset 1,225,745 1,293,014 1,398,847 Net Investment in Sub Lease 27,514 - 35,848 Other Non Current Financial Investment 1,309,353 2,212,217 1,611,699 7,193,322 8,546,959 7,885,528 Current Assets Inventories 6,057,130 4,493,776 3,381,008 Other Receivables 3,809,444 3,928,234 2,107,585 Trade Receivables 2,918,844 2,424,553 4,126,084 Net Investment in Sub Lease 15,943 - 14,462 Amounts Due from Related Companies 626,185 626,772 596,101 Other Current Financial Investment 23,329 60,999 21,214 Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,814,365 1,466,378 7,027,682 19,265,240 13,000,712 17,274,136 Total Assets 26,458,562 21,547,671 25,159,664 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and Reserve Stated Capital 3,000,000 3,000,000 3,000,000 Capital Reserve 1,744,190 2,644,049 2,046,591 Revenue Reserve 1,198,923 4,432,112 1,325,870 5,943,113 10,076,161 6,372,461 Non Current Liabilities Deferred Tax Liabilities 1,523,149 1,583,059 1,523,150 Employee Benefits 172,555 254,229 175,007 Lease Liability 902,023 1,133,575 1,220,026 2,597,727 2,970,863 2,918,183 Current Liabilities Trade and Other Payables 8,770,761 3,505,024 7,545,611 Amounts Due to Related Companies 5,067 1,374 24,021 Lease Liability 498,311 321,760 422,880 Taxes Payable 8,403,946 4,388,865 7,669,040 Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings - - 10,000 Bank Overdrafts 239,637 283,624 197,468 17,917,722 8,500,647 15,869,020 Total Equity and Liabilities 26,458,562 21,547,671 25,159,664 Net Assets per Share (Rs.) 1.29 2.19 1.39

The above unaudited figures are provisional and subject to audit.

I certify that the Financial Statements have been prepared & presented in compliance with the requirements of Companies Act No. 07 of 2007

sgd/- N.N.Nagahawatte Head of Finance

The Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Signed for and on behalf of the board