Distilleries of Sri Lanka : Audited Financial Statement 30 September 2022
DISTILLERIES COMPANY OF SRI LANKA PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED
30
th September 2022
DISTILLERIES COMPANY OF SRI LANKA PLC
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the 09 Months ended 30th September 2022
2022
2021
Variance
Rs.'000s
Rs.'000s
%
Unaudited
Unaudited
Gross Revenue
62,434,214
42,501,508
46.9%
Net Revenue
28,074,233
14,695,750
91.0%
Cost of Sales
(13,013,766)
(7,328,949)
77.6%
Gross Profit
15,060,468
7,366,801
104.4%
Other Operating Income
43,219
42,985
0.5%
Distribution Expenses
(470,498)
(305,619)
53.9%
Administrative Expenses
(876,319)
(543,822)
61.1%
Profit from Operations
13,756,869
6,560,345
109.7%
Finance Income
588,327
190,747
208.4%
Finance Cost
(104,002)
(118,699)
-12.4%
Net Finance Income/(Expense)
484,325
72,048
572.2%
Profit before Tax from continued operations
14,241,195
6,632,393
114.7%
Taxation
(5,770,854)
(2,658,482)
117.1%
Profit for the period
8,470,340
3,973,912
113.1%
Items that are or may be reclassified to Profit or Loss
Net Change in fair Value of Available for Sale Financial
(302,400)
234,315
Assets
Total Other Comprehensive Income/(Expense) for the
(302,400)
234,315
Period
-229.1%
Total Comprehensive Income/(Expense) for the Period
8,167,941
4,208,227
Earnings Per Share (Rs.)
Basic Earnings per Share
1.84
0.86
113.1%
DISTILLERIES COMPANY OF SRI LANKA PLC
INCOME STATEMENTS
For the Quarter ended 30th September 2022
2022
2021
Variance
Rs.'000s
Rs.'000s
%
Unaudited
Unaudited
Gross Revenue
30,035,318
20,781,541
44.5%
Net Revenue
15,427,694
7,885,313
95.7%
Cost of Sales
(7,219,447)
(3,260,773)
121.4%
Gross Profit
8,208,248
4,624,540
77.5%
Other Operating Income
19,252
20,055
-4.0%
Distribution Expenses
(232,510)
(136,810)
70.0%
Administrative Expenses
(388,310)
(263,687)
47.3%
Profit from Operations
7,606,679
4,244,098
79.2%
Finance Income
370,965
51,181
624.8%
Finance Cost
(51,103)
(116,568)
-56.2%
Net Finance Income/(Expense)
319,862
(65,387)
-589.2%
Profit before Tax from continued operations
7,926,542
4,178,711
89.7%
Taxation
(3,196,067)
(1,671,463)
91.2%
Profit for the Period
4,730,475
2,507,249
88.7%
Items that are or may be reclassified to Profit or Loss
Net Change in fair Value of Available for Sale Financial
64,378
378,289
Assets
64,378
378,289
Total Other Comprehensive Income/(Expense) for the
64,378
378,289
Period
-83.0%
Total Comprehensive Income/(Expense) for the Period
4,794,853
2,885,538
Earnings Per Share (Rs.)
Basic Earnings per Share
1.03
0.55
88.7%
DISTILLERIES COMPANY OF SRI LANKA PLC
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT,
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
30-Sep-22
30-Sep-21
31-Mar-22
Rs.'000s
Rs.'000s
Rs.'000s
Non Current Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment
4,630,710
5,041,728
4,839,134
Right-of-use Asset
1,225,745
1,293,014
1,398,847
Net Investment in Sub Lease
27,514
-
35,848
Other Non Current Financial Investment
1,309,353
2,212,217
1,611,699
7,193,322
8,546,959
7,885,528
Current Assets
Inventories
6,057,130
4,493,776
3,381,008
Other Receivables
3,809,444
3,928,234
2,107,585
Trade Receivables
2,918,844
2,424,553
4,126,084
Net Investment in Sub Lease
15,943
-
14,462
Amounts Due from Related Companies
626,185
626,772
596,101
Other Current Financial Investment
23,329
60,999
21,214
Cash and Cash Equivalents
5,814,365
1,466,378
7,027,682
19,265,240
13,000,712
17,274,136
Total Assets
26,458,562
21,547,671
25,159,664
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and Reserve
Stated Capital
3,000,000
3,000,000
3,000,000
Capital Reserve
1,744,190
2,644,049
2,046,591
Revenue Reserve
1,198,923
4,432,112
1,325,870
5,943,113
10,076,161
6,372,461
Non Current Liabilities
Deferred Tax Liabilities
1,523,149
1,583,059
1,523,150
Employee Benefits
172,555
254,229
175,007
Lease Liability
902,023
1,133,575
1,220,026
2,597,727
2,970,863
2,918,183
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
8,770,761
3,505,024
7,545,611
Amounts Due to Related Companies
5,067
1,374
24,021
Lease Liability
498,311
321,760
422,880
Taxes Payable
8,403,946
4,388,865
7,669,040
Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
-
-
10,000
Bank Overdrafts
239,637
283,624
197,468
17,917,722
8,500,647
15,869,020
Total Equity and Liabilities
26,458,562
21,547,671
25,159,664
Net Assets per Share (Rs.)
1.29
2.19
1.39
The above unaudited figures are provisional and subject to audit.
I certify that the Financial Statements have been prepared & presented in compliance with the requirements of Companies Act No. 07 of 2007
sgd/-
N.N.Nagahawatte Head of Finance
The Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Signed for and on behalf of the board
sgd/-
sgd/-
D H S Jayawardena
Dr.A.N.Balasuriya
Chairman / Managing Director
Director
14
th November 2022
DISTILLERIES COMPANY OF SRI LANKA PLC
STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Stated
Revaluation reserve
Capital reserve
General
Available for sale
Retained
Total
capital
reserve
reserve
earnings/(losses
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Balance as at 1
st April 2021
3,000,000
1,754,636
107,882
10,000
537,217
3,671,541
9,081,276
3,000,000
1,754,636
107,882
10,000
537,217
3,671,541
9,081,276
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
Profit/(Loss) for the Period
-
-
-
-
-
3,973,912
3,973,912
Other Comprehensive Income
Net Change in fair valueof instruments measured at FVO
-
-
-
-
234,315
-
234,315
-
-
-
-
234,315
3,973,912
4,208,227
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
Dividends paid during the Period
-
-
-
-
-
(3,213,342)
(3,213,342)
Total contributions by and distributions to owners
-
-
-
-
-
(3,213,342)
(3,213,342)
Balance as at 30th September 2021
3,000,000
1,754,636
107,882
10,000
771,532
4,432,110
10,076,161
Balance as at 01
st April 2022
3,000,000
1,754,636
107,882
10,000
174,073
1,325,870
6,372,461
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
Profit for the Period
-
-
-
-
-
8,470,341
8,470,341
Other Comprehensive Income
Net Changes to Reserve
-
-
-
-
(302,401)
-
(302,401)
Surchage Tax
-
-
-
-
-
(3,077,287)
(3,077,287)
-
-
-
-
(302,401)
5,393,053
5,090,653
Dividend Paid
-
-
-
-
-
(5,520,000)
(5,520,000)
Balance as at 30th September 2022
3,000,000
1,754,636
107,882
10,000
(128,328)
1,198,923
5,943,113
