Sri Lankan shares slide for third day as healthcare stocks weigh

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a
third straight session on Friday, dragged down by healthcare
stocks.
* The CSE All-Share index closed 0.2% lower at
8,491.80, exchange data showed. For the week, the index fell
2.7%.
* Sri Lanka said it held a productive meeting with its
bilateral creditors, which include India and China, on Thursday
as the country looks to restructure its debt and carve a path
out of its worst financial crisis in decades.
* Sri Lanka defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time
in May. Japan, India and China are Sri Lanka's largest bilateral
creditors, while China's EximBank accounts for about $3.8
billion in loans extended to Colombo to fund large scale
infrastructure projects.
* Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc and Browns
Investments were the top drags on Friday, falling 5%
and 3.3%, respectively.
* Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index fell to 28.2
million shares from 50.2 million in the previous session.
* The equity market turnover was 817.8 million Sri Lankan
rupees ($2.26 million), according to exchange data.
* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing 13.7 million
rupees of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers,
offloading stocks worth 806.6 million rupees, data showed.
($1 = 362 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)