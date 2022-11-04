Advanced search
    DIST.N0000   LK0191N00003

DISTILLERIES COMPANY OF SRI LANKA PLC

(DIST.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-02
14.00 LKR    0.00%
07:23aSri Lankan shares slide for third day as healthcare stocks weigh
RE
10/25Sri Lankan shares tumble as industrials and financials drag
RE
10/21Sri Lankan shares fall as consumer staples weigh
RE
Sri Lankan shares slide for third day as healthcare stocks weigh

11/04/2022 | 07:23am EDT
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a third straight session on Friday, dragged down by healthcare stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index closed 0.2% lower at 8,491.80, exchange data showed. For the week, the index fell 2.7%.

* Sri Lanka said it held a productive meeting with its bilateral creditors, which include India and China, on Thursday as the country looks to restructure its debt and carve a path out of its worst financial crisis in decades.

* Sri Lanka defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time in May. Japan, India and China are Sri Lanka's largest bilateral creditors, while China's EximBank accounts for about $3.8 billion in loans extended to Colombo to fund large scale infrastructure projects.

* Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc and Browns Investments were the top drags on Friday, falling 5% and 3.3%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index fell to 28.2 million shares from 50.2 million in the previous session.

* The equity market turnover was 817.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.26 million), according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing 13.7 million rupees of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 806.6 million rupees, data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 362 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROWNS INVESTMENTS PLC 1.67% 6.1 End-of-day quote.-62.58%
DISTILLERIES COMPANY OF SRI LANKA PLC 0.00% 14 End-of-day quote.-17.65%
Financials
Sales 2023 53 675 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 64 400 M 175 M 175 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 945
Free-Float 1,05%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,00 LKR
Average target price 19,20 LKR
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
Managers and Directors
D. Harold Stassen Jayawardena Chairman & Managing Director
D. S. Cleetus Mallawaarachchi Group Chief Financial Officer
Prasanna Karunanayake Group Chief Information Officer
Mano Perera Head-Operations
Lakshini Gunathilaka Manager-HR, Administration & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISTILLERIES COMPANY OF SRI LANKA PLC-17.65%175
DIAGEO PLC-10.93%91 415
PERNOD RICARD-16.38%44 865
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-9.20%31 788
THAI BEVERAGE-13.64%10 071
RÉMY COINTREAU-28.36%7 602