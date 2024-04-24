Clarel & Portugal corporate operations update

In 2023, the company announced two relevant corporate operations in line with its strategy to focus on local food distribution where it has growth potential:

As communicated to the market through the publication of Other Relevant Information, complementary to another Inside Information, dated December 5 th , 2023, the sale of Clarel to the Trinity Group occurred on April 1 st , 2024.

, 2023, the sale of Clarel to the Trinity Group occurred on April 1 , 2024. Likewise, on August 3 rd , 2023, the company communicated, through a publication of Inside Information to the CNMV, that an agreement had been reached with Auchan, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent, for the sale of its business in Portugal. This agreement is pending approval by the Portuguese competition authorities. The company estimates that the closing of this agreement and the transfer of the business in Portugal will take place during the first half of 2024.

Priorities for 2024:

Spain. Organic growth driven by the strengths of the value proposition, reducing Capex needs. This growth will be underpinned by 4 defined strategic levers: Increasing loyalty through Club Dia.

Increased frequency and number of visits thanks to an improved assortment of fresh products.

The increase in the size of the average basket thanks to the continuous review and innovation within the assortment, combining the best national brands with a renewed Dia brand.

The improvement and growth of the online channel and the digitalization of our customers. Argentina. Leveraging the value proposition (quality and price), Dia brand gaining weight and increasing the number of visits thanks to the proximity model that allows it to continue gaining market share. Brazil. Completion of the restructuring process (and Judicial Recovery), giving continuity to the operations in the stores and financial stability to the business.

Assessment by Martín Tolcachir, Global CEO of Dia Group:

"The strength of Dia Spain's business was once again demonstrated in the first quarter of the year, with a like-for-like increase in sales that allows us to link two consecutive years of growth, and net sales that endorse the success of our unique value proposition in proximity. We are the neighborhood and online store where you can make a quick and easy purchase. We offer a complete assortment, with fresh products and a balance between national brands and excellent Dia products at affordable prices. A proposal that completes our Club Dia, a key savings lever for households, which also allows us to personalize offers and promotions and adapt the shopping experience to the needs of each customer to strengthen their loyalty.

In Argentina, the excellent operational performance has allowed us to advance in market share in the first quarter of the year, in a context of falling consumption and with a result impacted by the exchange rate correction.

As for Dia Brazil, the persistent negative results of this business unit have led to the start of a restructuring process that has led to Dia Brazil's request for a Judicial Recovery as has been communicated to the market, with the aim of trying to overcome its current economic and financial situation.

I want to thank the entire Dia team, our franchisees and suppliers. Their commitment and confidence to face a complex context such as the current one is essential to continue promoting a winning value proposition that shows our passion for the customer. Together, we have built a strong business, capable of consolidating the progress made with the renewed ambition to be our customers' favorite neighborhood and online store."