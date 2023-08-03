Dia Group increases its net sales in the first half of the year to 3,602 million euros, with an evolution in comparable sales of 5.7%, supported by its proximity strategy

Operational evolution in the second quarter of 2023

Of the 3,965 Dia Group stores at the end of the second quarter (excluding 1,010 Clarel stores and 460 Dia Portugal stores), 2,723 already operate under the new model, 69% of our network led by Spain (84%) and Argentina (73%). In the period, 430 stores have been refurbished and 57 stores have been opened. By country, Spain has 1,957 stores operating under the new model; Argentina has 751 and Brazil 15, all showing positive and sustainable performance in a challenging environment such as today's.

The number of tickets maintains a positive trend, with an increase of 4.8% between January and June at Group level, with a reduction of 2.9% in the size of the average shopping basket. The commitment to the proximity6 store model, combined with a full assortment and high-quality Dia products at affordable prices, has allowed the company to reinforce its strategy at a complex economic time in which households are opting for smaller, although more frequent purchases and in which the private label continues to be an ally for our customers in the geographies in which we operate.

In the second quarter of the year, the transformation of Dia's private label in Spain has also progressed. At the end of June, the company already had more than 90% of its products renewed; During the quarter, 72 new references were launched. The New Dia Quality has made Dia products become recognized and valued by customers, increasing their share of the shopping basket to 54%.

Corporate transactions update

In 2022, the company announced two significant corporate transactions for the store network in Spain with the aim of advancing its strategy focused on proximity food retail. The sale of a large- format group of stores to Alcampo and the sale of Clarel, the business unit devoted to personal and home care.

At the end of June 2023, the sale of large-format stores to Alcampo was fully executed. In total, 223 stores have been transferred throughout the semester.

On May 10th, the Spanish National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) authorised the sale of Clarel. On August 1st, 2023, the company announced to the CNMV that the buyer did not comply with the precedent conditions agreed upon. Therefore the transaction has been terminated.

Also, the company signed the agreement to sell its business in Portugal to Auchan for an estimated value of 155 million euros (Enterprise Value Post IFRS 16) following a simplification strategy and focusing management efforts on the most relevant markets for the Group.

3 Dia Group 2Q 2023 Trading Update