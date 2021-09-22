Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación S A : As a neighbourhood supermarket chain, DIA contributes to sustainable mobility

Las Rozas de Madrid (Madrid), 21 September 2021. As part of European Mobility Week, DIA has wanted to highlight the contribution neighbourhood supermarkets make to sustainable mobility. Thanks to the extensive coverage of its store network in Spain, 65% of households are less than a fifteen-minutewalk from one of its stores, meaning over 30 million people in Spain can walk or ride their bike to their closest DIA supermarket to shop for food and hygiene products without causing atmospheric pollution from travel.

Transport is to blame for a large part of greenhouse gas emissions in the European Union and contributes significantly to climate change. Mitigating its adverse effects is a key political objective aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 11 (Sustainable cities and Communities) and 13 (Climate Action).

Neighbourhood supermarkets help reduce the impacts of people travelling to do their shopping. In fact, according to figures published by Institut Cerdà in a study entitled Supermarketsand local retail and sustainable mobility, neighbourhood supermarkets cut CO2 emissions by 82% as well as other air pollutants (NOx (72%), NO2 (89%), PM (63%) and CO (90%)).

To be closer to society and the world around it every day, DIA therefore wants to play its part in promoting sustainable mobility by encouraging customers to do their errands on foot, which is doubly beneficial for their health and the environment as it reduces air and noise pollution.

DIA - Closer every day

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación is a leading network of neighbourhood supermarkets, with around 6,200 own stores and franchises in Spain, Portugal, Brazil and Argentina. Thanks to the commitm ent of its 39,000+ employees worldwide and its mainly local suppliers, DIA offers the best selection and service to its 20+ million customers.

PRESS

Rebeca Matilla / Leyla Gallego/ Pablo Ríos

Tel: 609.41.57.21 / 616.02.51.89 / 629.20.28.52

Email: comunicacion@diagroup.com