Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIA   ES0126775032

DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A.

(DIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación S A : As a neighbourhood supermarket chain, DIA contributes to sustainable mobility

09/22/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As a neighbourhood supermarket chain, DIA contributes

to sustainable mobility

65% of Spanish households have a DIA store less than a fifteen-minute walk away.

As part of European Mobility Week (16-22 September), the company is promoting

responsible travel to its supermarkets.

DIA reminds its customers that walking or riding a bike avoids atmospheric pollution

from transport.

Las Rozas de Madrid (Madrid), 21 September 2021. As part of European Mobility Week, DIA has wanted to highlight the contribution neighbourhood supermarkets make to sustainable mobility. Thanks to the extensive coverage of its store network in Spain, 65% of households are less than a fifteen-minutewalk from one of its stores, meaning over 30 million people in Spain can walk or ride their bike to their closest DIA supermarket to shop for food and hygiene products without causing atmospheric pollution from travel.

Transport is to blame for a large part of greenhouse gas emissions in the European Union and contributes significantly to climate change. Mitigating its adverse effects is a key political objective aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 11 (Sustainable cities and Communities) and 13 (Climate Action).

Neighbourhood supermarkets help reduce the impacts of people travelling to do their shopping. In fact, according to figures published by Institut Cerdà in a study entitled Supermarketsand local retail and sustainable mobility, neighbourhood supermarkets cut CO2 emissions by 82% as well as other air pollutants (NOx (72%), NO2 (89%), PM (63%) and CO (90%)).

To be closer to society and the world around it every day, DIA therefore wants to play its part in promoting sustainable mobility by encouraging customers to do their errands on foot, which is doubly beneficial for their health and the environment as it reduces air and noise pollution.

DIA - Closer every day

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación is a leading network of neighbourhood supermarkets, with around 6,200 own stores and franchises in Spain, Portugal, Brazil and Argentina. Thanks to the commitm ent of its 39,000+ employees worldwide and its mainly local suppliers, DIA offers the best selection and service to its 20+ million customers.

PRESS

Rebeca Matilla / Leyla Gallego/ Pablo Ríos

Tel: 609.41.57.21 / 616.02.51.89 / 629.20.28.52

Email: comunicacion@diagroup.com

Disclaimer

DIA - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación SA published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A.
06:22aDISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME : As a neighbourhood supermarket chain, DIA contribut..
PU
09/21DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME : ‘Purchase of your life' on Dia.es
PU
09/16DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME : Presentación Resultados Primer Semestre 2021
PU
09/15DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME : DIA joins SUPER-HEERO, a European pilot to improve ..
PU
09/15DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME : 2021 H1 Results
PU
09/15DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME : H1 2021 results presentation
PU
09/15DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME : Interim Consolidated H1 2021
PU
09/10DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME : DIA's winery, with the Ribera del Duero Designation..
PU
08/31DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME : DIA Argentina presents its range of coffee capsules
PU
08/31DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME : DIA Brazil offers prices that beat Black Friday for..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 421 M 7 532 M 7 532 M
Net income 2021 -266 M -312 M -312 M
Net Debt 2021 910 M 1 068 M 1 068 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 917 M 1 075 M 1 076 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 37 712
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,02 €
Average target price 0,03 €
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan DuCharme Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jesús Soto Cantero Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Barsanti Executive Director-Information Technology
Matthias Raimund Chief Operating Officer
Sagrario Fernández Barbe Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A.-69.48%1 075
WALMART INC.-0.78%398 811
SYSCO CORPORATION2.98%39 159
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.13%35 909
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.23.41%34 355
THE KROGER CO.27.36%30 080