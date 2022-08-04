Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación S A : INTERIM CONSOLIDATED H1 2022

Ernst & Young, S.L. Tel: 902 365 456 Calle de Raimundo Fernández Villaverde, 65 Fax: 915 727 238 28003 Madrid ey.com

REPORT ON LIMITED REVIEW OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

To the shareholders of DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A. at the request of the Company's directors:

Report on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

Introduction

We have carried out a limited review of the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements (hereinafter the interim financial statements) of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. (hereinafter the parent) and subsidiaries (hereinafter the Group), which comprise the statement of financial position at June 30, 2022, the income statement, the statement of comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity, the cash flow statement, and the explanatory notes thereto, all of which have been condensed and consolidated, for the six months then ended. The parent's directors are responsible for the preparation of these interim financial statements in accordance with the requirements established by IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting," as adopted by the European Union for the preparation of condensed interim financial reporting as per article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial statements based on our limited review.

Scope

We have performed our limited review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Reporting Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity." A limited review of interim financial statements consists in making inquiries, primarily of personnel responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A limited review is substantially less in scope than an audit carried out in accordance with regulations on the auditing of accounts in force in Spain and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion on the accompanying interim financial statements.

Conclusion

During the course of our limited review, which under no circumstances can be considered an audit of accounts, no matter came to our attention which would cause us to believe that the accompanying interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022 have not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the requirements established in International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, "Interim Financial Reporting," as adopted by the European Union in conformity with article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007 for the preparation of condensed interim financial statements.

