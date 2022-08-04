Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIA   ES0126775032

DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A.

(DIA)
  Report
2022-08-03
0.0152 EUR   +1.33%
DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN S A : Interim consolidated h1 2022
PU
DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN S A : 1h 2022 results presentation
PU
DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN S A : 1h 2022 results
PU
Summary 
Summary

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación S A : INTERIM CONSOLIDATED H1 2022

08/04/2022 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Report on Limited Review

DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Consolidated Interim Management Report

for the six months ended June 30, 2022

Ernst & Young, S.L.

Tel: 902 365 456

Calle de Raimundo Fernández Villaverde, 65

Fax: 915 727 238

28003 Madrid

ey.com

REPORT ON LIMITED REVIEW OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

To the shareholders of DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A. at the request of the Company's directors:

Report on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

Introduction

We have carried out a limited review of the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements (hereinafter the interim financial statements) of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. (hereinafter the parent) and subsidiaries (hereinafter the Group), which comprise the statement of financial position at June 30, 2022, the income statement, the statement of comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity, the cash flow statement, and the explanatory notes thereto, all of which have been condensed and consolidated, for the six months then ended. The parent's directors are responsible for the preparation of these interim financial statements in accordance with the requirements established by IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting," as adopted by the European Union for the preparation of condensed interim financial reporting as per article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial statements based on our limited review.

Scope

We have performed our limited review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Reporting Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity." A limited review of interim financial statements consists in making inquiries, primarily of personnel responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A limited review is substantially less in scope than an audit carried out in accordance with regulations on the auditing of accounts in force in Spain and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion on the accompanying interim financial statements.

Conclusion

During the course of our limited review, which under no circumstances can be considered an audit of accounts, no matter came to our attention which would cause us to believe that the accompanying interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022 have not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the requirements established in International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, "Interim Financial Reporting," as adopted by the European Union in conformity with article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007 for the preparation of condensed interim financial statements.

Registered address: Calle de Raimundo Fernández Villaverde, 65 28003 Madrid - Registered in the Madrid Companies Register under tome 9,364, general entry 8,130 of section 3 of the Companies Book, folio 68, sheet 87,690-1, entry no. 1. Madrid, March 9,1989 A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited.

2

Emphasis-of-matter paragraph

We draw attention to the matter described in Note 2 of the accompanying explanatory notes, which indicates that the abovementioned accompanying interim financial statements do not include all the information that would be required for complete consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union. Therefore, the accompanying interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. This matter does not modify our conclusion.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

The accompanying consolidated interim management report for the six months ended June 30, 2022 contains such explanations as the parent's directors consider necessary regarding significant events which occurred during this period and their effect on these interim financial statements, of which it is not an integral part, as well as on the information required in conformity with article 15 of Royal Decree 1362/2007. We have checked that the accounting information included in the abovementioned report agrees with the interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Our work is limited to verifying the consolidated interim management report in accordance with the scope described in this paragraph, and does not include the review of information other than that obtained from the accounting records of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. and its subsidiaries.

Paragraph on other issues

This report has been prepared at the request of the Company's directors with regard to the publication of the semi-annual financial report required by article 119 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law 24/1988, approved by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015, of October 23.

ERNST & YOUNG, S.L.

(Signed on the original Spanish version)

______________________________

José Luis Ruiz

August 4, 2022

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

Distribuidora Internacional de

Alimentación, S.A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Summary Interim

Financial Statements and

Consolidated Summary Interim

Management Report

For the six-month period ended 30 June 2022

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six-month period ended 30 June 2022

I Consolidated Summary Statements of Financial Position

II Consolidated Summary Income Statements

  1. Consolidated SummaryStatements of Overall Results IV Consolidated Summary Statements of Changes in Equity V Consolidated Summary Cash Flow Statements
    VI Explanatory Notes to the Consolidated Summary Interim Financial Statements

1 Corporate Information

2 Basis of Presentation

3 Operating Segment Information

4 Tangible Fixed Assets

5 Intangible Assets

6 Financial Assets

  • Other Investments Entered Using the Equity Method
    8 Other Assets
    9 Stocks
    10 Cash and Cash Equivalents
    11 Equity
    12 Financial Liabilities
    13 Provisions
    14 Tax Assets and Liabilities and Income Tax
    15 Long-term Incentive Plans and Share-based Payment Transactions 16 Revenue
    17 Other Income and Expenses
    18 Commitments and Contingencies

19 Related Parties

20 Other Information

21 Events After the Reporting Period

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DIA - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación SA published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
