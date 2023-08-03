Report on Limited Review
DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Consolidated Interim Management Report
for the six months ended June 30, 2023
Ernst & Young, S.L.
Tel: 902 365 456
C/ Raimundo Fernández Villaverde, 65
Fax: 915 727 238
28003 Madrid
ey.com
REPORT ON LIMITED REVIEW OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
Translation of a report and annual accounts originally issued in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the
Spanish-language version prevails
To the shareholders of DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A. at the request of the Company's directors:
Report on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Introduction
We have carried out a limited review of the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements (hereinafter the interim financial statements) of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. (hereinafter the parent) and subsidiaries (hereinafter the Group), which comprise the statement of financial position at June 30, 2023, the income statement, the statement of comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity, the cash flow statement, and the explanatory notes thereto, all of which have been condensed and consolidated, for the six months then ended. The parent's directors are responsible for the preparation of these interim financial statements in accordance with the requirements established by IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting," as adopted by the European Union for the preparation of condensed interim financial reporting as per article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial statements based on our limited review.
Scope
We have performed our limited review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Reporting Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity." A limited review of interim financial statements consists in making inquiries, primarily of personnel responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A limited review is substantially less in scope than an audit carried out in accordance with regulations on the auditing of accounts in force in Spain and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion on the accompanying interim financial statements.
Conclusion
During the course of our limited review, which under no circumstances can be considered an audit of accounts, no matter came to our attention which would cause us to believe that the accompanying interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2023 have not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the requirements established in International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, "Interim Financial Reporting," as adopted by the European Union in conformity with article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007 for the preparation of condensed interim financial statements.
Domicilio Social: Calle de Raimundo Fernández Villaverde, 65. 28003 Madrid - Inscrita en el Registro Mercantil de Madrid, tomo 9.364 general, 8.130 de la sección 3a del Libro de Sociedades, folio 68, hoja nº 87.690-1, inscripción 1a. C.I.F. B-78970506.
A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited.
2
Emphasis-of-matter paragraph
We draw attention to the matter described in Note 2 of the accompanying explanatory notes, which indicates that the abovementioned accompanying interim financial statements do not include all the information that would be required for complete consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union. Therefore, the accompanying interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. This matter does not modify our conclusion.
Report on other legal and regulatory requirements
The accompanying consolidated interim management report for the six months ended June 30, 2023 contains such explanations as the parent's directors consider necessary regarding significant events which occurred during this period and their effect on these interim financial statements, of which it is not an integral part, as well as on the information required in conformity with article 15 of Royal Decree 1362/2007. We have checked that the accounting information included in the abovementioned report agrees with the interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Our work is limited to verifying the consolidated interim management report in accordance with the scope described in this paragraph, and does not include the review of information other than that obtained from the accounting records of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. and its subsidiaries.
Paragraph on other issues
This report has been prepared at the request of the Company's directors with regard to the publication of the semi-annual financial report required by article 119 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law 24/1988, approved by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015, of October 23.
ERNST & YOUNG, S.L.
(Signed on the original Spanish version)
_________________________________
María del Tránsito Rodríguez Alonso
August 3, 2023
A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited.
Distribuidora Internacional de
Alimentación, S.A. and Subsidiaries
Interim Condensed Consolidated
Financial Statements and Interim
Condensed Consolidated
Management Report
For the six months ended 30 June 2023
(Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language
version prevails.)
Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. and Subsidiaries
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2023
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position (I) Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss (II)
Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income (III) Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity (IV) Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows (V)
Explanatory notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023 (VI)
- Corporate Information
- Basis of Preparation
- Segment Information
- Property, Plant and Equipment
- Intangible Assets
- Financial Assets
- Other Investments accounted for using the Equity Method
- Other Assets
- Inventories
- Cash and Cash equivalents
- Operations classified as Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations
- Equity
- Financial Liabilities
- Provisions
- Tax Assets and Liabilities and Income Tax
- Long-TermIncentive Plans and Share-Based Payment Transactions
- Net Turnover
- Other Income and Expenses
- Commitments and Contingencies
- Related Parties
- Other information
- Subsequent events
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
DIA - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación SA published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 13:04:46 UTC.