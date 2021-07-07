Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIA   ES0126775032

DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A.

(DIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación S A : DIA joins forces with Skip and Ala to help the “Botella de Amor” foundation

07/07/2021 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

DIA joins forces with Skip and Ala to help

the "Botella de Amor" foundation

  • DIA Supermarkets join Unilever's initiative to encourage the collection of single-use plastics and to transform them into games and furniture for schools across the country.

Buenos Aires, June 2021. Closer every day to the community, DIA joins the programme led by Skip and Ala to collect 'Bottles of Love' and, in doing so, help the NGO of the same name (the "Botella de Amor" foundation). DIA stores* will be collection points for these bottles, which will then be recycled by the foundation and turned into plastic wood. The material will be used to build games, tables and benches that will be donated to schools.

The Botella de Amor NGO is the result of a combined effort by the sustainable company "Econciencia" and the foundation "Llená una botella de amor Argentina" to promote the recycling of plastic and the protection of natural resources. The NGO is in charge of the recycling process, compacting the plastic and transforming it into plastic wood to produce items.

DIA, together with Skip and Ala, invite the community to bring their bottles of love, i.e., plastic containers that are then cleaned and refilled with other "single-use" plastics, such as plastic straws, trays or plastic cutlery, bags, sachets,packets of noodles, biscuits and sweets and even plastic wrap.

"This campaign not only helps care for the environment, but also helps improve people's quality of life by recycling plastic waste that benefits the wider community," says Analía Mikati, Head of Marketing and Customer Loyalty at DIA Argentina.

"At DIA, our customers are always at the centre of our work and we are constantly seeking actions that help them live better. That is why we decided to join Unilever in this initiative, to encourage environmental preservation and good habits - such as waste separation - that help improve quality of life", she concludes.

*The following DIA stores are participating in the "Botella de Amor" initiative:

    • Store 1004 - Dalmacio Velez Sarfield 4864, Munro
    • Store 1008 - Bernardo Ader 775, Boulogne
  • Store 1026 - Av. Gdor. Inocencio Arias 2983, Castelar
  • Store 1031 - Av. Eva Perón 950, Lomas de Zamora
  • Store 1039 - Av. Eva Perón 2948, Lomas de Zamora

More info at https://www.losplasticosalabotella.com/| LI - FB - IG @DIAArgentina

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

DIA (Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación) is a leading network of neighbourhood supermarkets, with around 6,100 own stores and franchises in Spain, Portugal, Brazil and Argentina. Thanks to the commitment of its 39,000+ employees worldwide and its mainly local suppliers, DIA offers the best selection and service to its 20+ million customers.

Disclaimer

DIA - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación SA published this content on 07 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2021 07:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A.
03:14aDISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME : DIA joins forces with Skip and Ala to hel..
PU
05/06DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME : DIA winery receives gold medal in ‘..
PU
04/14DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME : DIA Q1 2021 Trading Update
PU
03/25DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME : Spain's DIA announces 1 billion euro plan..
RE
03/05DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : S&P Withdraws Ratings on Spain's DIA
MT
02/16DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Moody's Upgrades DIA's Outlook To Stable ..
MT
02/15DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : signs up Daniel del Toro for its “C..
PU
01/26DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : now accepts payment via Bizum on the .es ..
PU
01/18DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Spanish court drops inquiry into Russian ..
RE
2020DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : The premium Roscón De Reyes cream cake re..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 014 M 8 294 M 8 294 M
Net income 2021 -247 M -292 M -292 M
Net Debt 2021 1 886 M 2 230 M 2 230 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 435 M 514 M 514 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 35 401
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,07 €
Average target price 0,11 €
Spread / Average Target 72,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan DuCharme Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jesús Soto Cantero Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Barsanti Executive Director-Information Technology
Matthias Raimund Chief Operating Officer
Sagrario Fernández Barbe Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A.-43.14%558
WALMART INC.-2.92%388 181
SYSCO CORPORATION1.45%39 412
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-5.44%35 390
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.9.02%30 391
THE KROGER CO.17.79%29 299