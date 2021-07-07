Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación S A : DIA joins forces with Skip and Ala to help the “Botella de Amor” foundation

Press release

DIA joins forces with Skip and Ala to help

the "Botella de Amor" foundation

DIA Supermarkets join Unilever's initiative to encourage the collection of single-use plastics and to transform them into games and furniture for schools across the country.

Buenos Aires, June 2021. Closer every day to the community, DIA joins the programme led by Skip and Ala to collect 'Bottles of Love' and, in doing so, help the NGO of the same name (the "Botella de Amor" foundation). DIA stores* will be collection points for these bottles, which will then be recycled by the foundation and turned into plastic wood. The material will be used to build games, tables and benches that will be donated to schools.

The Botella de Amor NGO is the result of a combined effort by the sustainable company "Econciencia" and the foundation "Llená una botella de amor Argentina" to promote the recycling of plastic and the protection of natural resources. The NGO is in charge of the recycling process, compacting the plastic and transforming it into plastic wood to produce items.

DIA, together with Skip and Ala, invite the community to bring their bottles of love, i.e., plastic containers that are then cleaned and refilled with other "single-use" plastics, such as plastic straws, trays or plastic cutlery, bags, sachets,packets of noodles, biscuits and sweets and even plastic wrap.

"This campaign not only helps care for the environment, but also helps improve people's quality of life by recycling plastic waste that benefits the wider community," says Analía Mikati, Head of Marketing and Customer Loyalty at DIA Argentina.

"At DIA, our customers are always at the centre of our work and we are constantly seeking actions that help them live better. That is why we decided to join Unilever in this initiative, to encourage environmental preservation and good habits - such as waste separation - that help improve quality of life", she concludes.

*The following DIA stores are participating in the "Botella de Amor" initiative:

Store 1004 - Dalmacio Velez Sarfield 4864, Munro Store 1008 - Bernardo Ader 775, Boulogne

Store 1026 - Av. Gdor. Inocencio Arias 2983, Castelar

Store 1031 - Av. Eva Perón 950, Lomas de Zamora

Store 1039 - Av. Eva Perón 2948, Lomas de Zamora

More info at https://www.losplasticosalabotella.com/| LI - FB - IG @DIAArgentina

