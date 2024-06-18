Disclaimers

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks and uncertainties. Terms such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "contemplates," "continues," "could," "ensure," "estimate," "expect," "forecasts," "if," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "shall," "should," "strategy," "will," "would," and variations of them and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression (and the negatives of such words and terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from current expectations. Distribution Solutions Group ("DSG") can give no assurance that any goal or plan set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and DSG cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date made. DSG undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks associated with DSG's business are also discussed from time to time in the reports DSG files with the SEC, including DSG's Annual Report on Form 10-K, DSG's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and DSG's Current Reports on Form 8-K, which should be reviewed carefully. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: (i) unanticipated difficulties, expenditures or any problems arising in connection with or after the combination of the businesses of Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services (the "merger"), which may result in DSG not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected; (ii) the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the merger or any other acquisition or business combination completed by DSG or any of its subsidiaries results in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; and (iii) the risks that DSG may encounter difficulties integrating the business of DSG with the business of other companies that DSG has acquired or may acquire or has otherwise combined with or may otherwise combine with, that DSG may not achieve the anticipated synergies contemplated with respect to any such business or transactions and that certain assumptions with respect to such business or transactions could prove to be inaccurate.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures, SEC Regulation G GAAP Reconciliations

Some of the financial information and data contained in this presentation, such as Adjusted Revenue, Pre-Acquisition Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to DSG's financial condition and results of operations. DSG does not consider non-GAAP measures an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is they may exclude significant expense and income items that are required by GAAP to be recognized in our consolidated financial statements. In addition, they reflect the exercise of management's judgment about which expense and income items are excluded or included in determining these non- GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon, in whole or part, in evaluating the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of DSG. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measures is contained in the appendix.

