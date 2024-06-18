NASDAQ: DSGR

14th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference

June 12, 2024

Disclaimers

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks and uncertainties. Terms such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "contemplates," "continues," "could," "ensure," "estimate," "expect," "forecasts," "if," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "shall," "should," "strategy," "will," "would," and variations of them and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression (and the negatives of such words and terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from current expectations. Distribution Solutions Group ("DSG") can give no assurance that any goal or plan set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and DSG cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date made. DSG undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks associated with DSG's business are also discussed from time to time in the reports DSG files with the SEC, including DSG's Annual Report on Form 10-K, DSG's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and DSG's Current Reports on Form 8-K, which should be reviewed carefully. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: (i) unanticipated difficulties, expenditures or any problems arising in connection with or after the combination of the businesses of Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services (the "merger"), which may result in DSG not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected; (ii) the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the merger or any other acquisition or business combination completed by DSG or any of its subsidiaries results in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; and (iii) the risks that DSG may encounter difficulties integrating the business of DSG with the business of other companies that DSG has acquired or may acquire or has otherwise combined with or may otherwise combine with, that DSG may not achieve the anticipated synergies contemplated with respect to any such business or transactions and that certain assumptions with respect to such business or transactions could prove to be inaccurate.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures, SEC Regulation G GAAP Reconciliations

Some of the financial information and data contained in this presentation, such as Adjusted Revenue, Pre-Acquisition Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to DSG's financial condition and results of operations. DSG does not consider non-GAAP measures an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is they may exclude significant expense and income items that are required by GAAP to be recognized in our consolidated financial statements. In addition, they reflect the exercise of management's judgment about which expense and income items are excluded or included in determining these non- GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon, in whole or part, in evaluating the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of DSG. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measures is contained in the appendix.

Presenters

Ron Knutson

Brett Scarbrough

EVP & CFO for

Portfolio Manager for LKCM

DSG and Lawson Products

Headwater

Leading Specialty Industrial Distribution Platform

MRO Focus

OEM Focus

Industrial Technologies Focus

Leading vendor managed

Leading global supply chain services and

Leading supplier of electronic and specialty

inventory provider of C-parts

C-parts provider to OEM

production supplies and T&M equipment

to the MRO market

and aftermarket applications

across OEM and MRO markets

~31% of Sales1

~23% of Sales1

~46% of Sales1

TTM

$1.73Bn1

~9%1

$170M+

Fly-by

40+

180k

500k+

Financial

Operating

Adjusted Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA % Adj. Free Cash Flow2

Countries Served

Customers

Unique SKU's

Highlights

Stats

  1. TTM as of March 2024. Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA results are presented on an Adjusted (Non-GAAP) and continuing operations basis. Information inclusive of Other Acquisition results prior to the acquisition date. See appendix for reconciliations of all GAAP to Non-GAAP measures.

(2) Defined as Reg G EBITDA less Reg G cash items, less capex, plus/minus change in inventory, accounts receivable & accounts payable divided by Reg G EBITDA.

Hydraulics

R&D Lab

Environmental Oscilloscopes Electrical

ChambersAnalyzers

Cross-Company Collaboration

The Power of Three

Main Assembly

Comprehensive product solutions

supported by robust suite of value-added

services

Fasteners

VMI Management

Manufacturing & Assembly

Labeling & Printing

Slitting & Die Cutting

Packaging & Kitting

Value Engineering

Chemicals

Chemical Management ▪

Calibration & Repair

Fabrications

Electrical

Hardware

Electronics Assembly

Maintenance Shop

Solder

Cases &

Benches &

Safety

Cutting &

Shop

Wire

Tools

Workstations

Abrasives

Supplies

Note: Illustrative Aerospace Production Plant

DSG Delivers a Unique & Attractive Specialty Distribution Platform

Strong, Sticky Role in the Value Chain

Customer-Embedded

Via value-added,best-in-class

services

>92% Revenue Retention1

Providing long-term stability

Significant Customer,

Attractive, Accretive

Dual Pronged

Supplier & End Market

Returns on

Growth Strategy

Diversity

Incremental Capital

Serve 10+ Industries

200+ bps Adjusted EBITDA %

~4.7% Two-Year Organic Sales

Catering to 180,000+ customers up

8.0%2 pre-merger (2021) to

Growth4

and down the value chain

~10.0% TTM as of March 31, 2024

In end markets with strong tailwinds

7,000+ Suppliers

~37% Current RONWC3

5 Strategic Acquisitions5

None >6% of Purchases

Targeting 50+% with margin expansion

Completed in 2022; Post-acquisition

and increased NWC efficiency

multiple reduction from 7.7x to 6.3x

  1. Revenue decrease from lost customers over the trailing twelve-month period over revenue at the beginning of the same period.
  2. Inclusive of Lawson Products results Pre-April 1, 2022 Merger Date.
  3. RONWC calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by current trade Net Working Capital (Accounts Receivable plus Inventory less Accounts Payable).
  4. Adjusted Revenue results are presented on an Adjusted (Non-GAAP) and continuing operations basis. Information inclusive of Other Acquisition results prior to the acquisition date.
  5. Includes 2 acquisitions completed in Q1 2022 post merger announcement but pre-close. Includes acquisitions with at least 1 year of ownership within DSG (excludes Hisco & Emergent

Safety Supply).

DSG Serves a Broad & Diverse Set of End Markets

Spotlight: Revenue and End Market Diversification

>180,000 customers

in a robust set of end markets

  • Sticky customer relationships
  • Diverse demand drivers
  • World class global supply chain capabilities across the platform
  • Servicing the full life cycle of customers within various end markets

A&D Industry - example of how DSG serves

customers up and down the value chain within

various end markets:

R&D - TE | OEM - GS/TE/Hisco | MRO - Lawson/Hisco

Aerospace &

Defense

Renewable Energy

10%

8%

Auto &

Transportation

Energy / Power

13%

6%

Technology

4%

Electronic Assembly

Government &

20%

Military

4%

Other

Industrial

(1)

20%

15%

Note: Consolidated revenue percentages by customer end markets for DSG companies based on FY 2023.

(1) Comprised of Industrial, Manufacturing, Construction, Equipment Rental and Consumer Products.

Value Creation Themes

Spotlight: Embedded Growth Opportunities

Leverage Platform Across Customer Base

Unique total customer value proposition

+

Monetize distinct capabilities across the platform

+

Collaborative selling across customer base

+

Expand digital capabilities across the platform

Strong Secular Tailwinds

Onshoring /

Infrastructure

Nearshoring

(CHIPS Act)

Tech /

Renewables

Digitalization (IoT)

...and increasing supply chain complexity across many sectors

MRO Focus: Overview

Business Unit Snapshot

MRO Focus

31% of Total Revenue

OEM Focus

Industrial Technologies Focus

MRO - Lawson Products

  • History: 72+ years in business (Founded 1952)
  • Office HQ: Chicago, IL
  • TTM 3/31 Revenue: $526M
  • Focus: Vendor managed inventory approach providing high-touch, MRO

Products

Fasteners

Hydraulics

Chemicals

Other broad offerings and

Cutting tools

C-Parts

Safety

Services

Managed inventory

Product

Industrial vending

recommendations

Application advice

▪ Self-service inventory

management

Value to

"One-stop shop"

Purchasing leverage /

Customer

Deep product knowledge

private label offering with

consistent delivery

Reducing supply chain

costs

End Markets

Manufacturing

Construction

Automotive

Equipment rental

Government / Military

Other industrial-related

sectors

Geography

United States

Canada

OEM Focus: Overview

Business Unit Snapshot

MRO Focus

OEM Focus

23% of Total Revenue

Industrial Technologies Focus

OEM - Gexpro Services

  • History: 28+ years in business (carved out of Rexel in '20)
  • Office HQ: Irving, Texas
  • TTM 3/31 Revenue: $403M
  • Focus: Global supply chain solutions and manufacturing services

Comprehensive Supply Chain Solutions

Vendor Managed

Kitting &

Aftermarket /

Technology

Inventory (VMI)

Assembly

Installation

Diverse End Markets

Renewables

Technology

Aerospace &

Defense

Industrial Power

Consumer & Industrial

Transportation

Serving Customers in 40 Countries and 6 Continents

USA

Denmark

Turkey

Canada

Hungary

China

Mexico

Germany

Brazil

…and Many Others

