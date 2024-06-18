NASDAQ: DSGR
14th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference
June 12, 2024
Disclaimers
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks and uncertainties. Terms such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "contemplates," "continues," "could," "ensure," "estimate," "expect," "forecasts," "if," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "shall," "should," "strategy," "will," "would," and variations of them and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression (and the negatives of such words and terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from current expectations. Distribution Solutions Group ("DSG") can give no assurance that any goal or plan set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and DSG cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date made. DSG undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks associated with DSG's business are also discussed from time to time in the reports DSG files with the SEC, including DSG's Annual Report on Form 10-K, DSG's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and DSG's Current Reports on Form 8-K, which should be reviewed carefully. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: (i) unanticipated difficulties, expenditures or any problems arising in connection with or after the combination of the businesses of Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services (the "merger"), which may result in DSG not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected; (ii) the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the merger or any other acquisition or business combination completed by DSG or any of its subsidiaries results in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; and (iii) the risks that DSG may encounter difficulties integrating the business of DSG with the business of other companies that DSG has acquired or may acquire or has otherwise combined with or may otherwise combine with, that DSG may not achieve the anticipated synergies contemplated with respect to any such business or transactions and that certain assumptions with respect to such business or transactions could prove to be inaccurate.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures, SEC Regulation G GAAP Reconciliations
Some of the financial information and data contained in this presentation, such as Adjusted Revenue, Pre-Acquisition Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to DSG's financial condition and results of operations. DSG does not consider non-GAAP measures an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is they may exclude significant expense and income items that are required by GAAP to be recognized in our consolidated financial statements. In addition, they reflect the exercise of management's judgment about which expense and income items are excluded or included in determining these non- GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon, in whole or part, in evaluating the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of DSG. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measures is contained in the appendix.
Leading Specialty Industrial Distribution Platform
MRO Focus
OEM Focus
Industrial Technologies Focus
Leading vendor managed
Leading global supply chain services and
Leading supplier of electronic and specialty
inventory provider of C-parts
C-parts provider to OEM
production supplies and T&M equipment
to the MRO market
and aftermarket applications
across OEM and MRO markets
~31% of Sales1
~23% of Sales1
~46% of Sales1
TTM
$1.73Bn1
~9%1
$170M+
Fly-by
40+
180k
500k+
Financial
Operating
Adjusted Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA % Adj. Free Cash Flow2
Countries Served
Customers
Unique SKU's
Highlights
Stats
- TTM as of March 2024. Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA results are presented on an Adjusted (Non-GAAP) and continuing operations basis. Information inclusive of Other Acquisition results prior to the acquisition date. See appendix for reconciliations of all GAAP to Non-GAAP measures.
(2) Defined as Reg G EBITDA less Reg G cash items, less capex, plus/minus change in inventory, accounts receivable & accounts payable divided by Reg G EBITDA.
Hydraulics
R&D Lab
Environmental Oscilloscopes Electrical
ChambersAnalyzers
Cross-Company Collaboration
The Power of Three
Main Assembly
Comprehensive product solutions
supported by robust suite of value-added
services
Fasteners
▪
VMI Management
▪
Manufacturing & Assembly
▪
Labeling & Printing
▪
Slitting & Die Cutting
▪
Packaging & Kitting
▪
Value Engineering
Chemicals
▪
Chemical Management ▪
Calibration & Repair
Fabrications
Electrical
Hardware
Electronics Assembly
Maintenance Shop
Solder
Cases &
Benches &
Safety
Cutting &
Shop
Wire
Tools
Workstations
Abrasives
Supplies
Note: Illustrative Aerospace Production Plant
DSG Delivers a Unique & Attractive Specialty Distribution Platform
✓
Strong, Sticky Role in the Value Chain
Customer-Embedded
Via value-added,best-in-class
services
>92% Revenue Retention1
Providing long-term stability
✓
✓
✓
Significant Customer,
Attractive, Accretive
Dual Pronged
Supplier & End Market
Returns on
Growth Strategy
Diversity
Incremental Capital
Serve 10+ Industries
200+ bps Adjusted EBITDA %
~4.7% Two-Year Organic Sales
Catering to 180,000+ customers up
8.0%2 pre-merger (2021) to
Growth4
and down the value chain
~10.0% TTM as of March 31, 2024
In end markets with strong tailwinds
7,000+ Suppliers
~37% Current RONWC3
5 Strategic Acquisitions5
None >6% of Purchases
Targeting 50+% with margin expansion
Completed in 2022; Post-acquisition
and increased NWC efficiency
multiple reduction from 7.7x to 6.3x
- Revenue decrease from lost customers over the trailing twelve-month period over revenue at the beginning of the same period.
- Inclusive of Lawson Products results Pre-April 1, 2022 Merger Date.
- RONWC calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by current trade Net Working Capital (Accounts Receivable plus Inventory less Accounts Payable).
- Adjusted Revenue results are presented on an Adjusted (Non-GAAP) and continuing operations basis. Information inclusive of Other Acquisition results prior to the acquisition date.
- Includes 2 acquisitions completed in Q1 2022 post merger announcement but pre-close. Includes acquisitions with at least 1 year of ownership within DSG (excludes Hisco & Emergent
Safety Supply).
DSG Serves a Broad & Diverse Set of End Markets
Spotlight: Revenue and End Market Diversification
>180,000 customers
in a robust set of end markets
- Sticky customer relationships
- Diverse demand drivers
- World class global supply chain capabilities across the platform
- Servicing the full life cycle of customers within various end markets
A&D Industry - example of how DSG serves
customers up and down the value chain within
various end markets:
R&D - TE | OEM - GS/TE/Hisco | MRO - Lawson/Hisco
Aerospace &
Defense
Renewable Energy
10%
8%
Auto &
Transportation
Energy / Power
13%
6%
Technology
4%
Electronic Assembly
Government &
20%
Military
4%
Other
Industrial
(1)
20%
15%
Note: Consolidated revenue percentages by customer end markets for DSG companies based on FY 2023.
(1) Comprised of Industrial, Manufacturing, Construction, Equipment Rental and Consumer Products.
Value Creation Themes
Spotlight: Embedded Growth Opportunities
Leverage Platform Across Customer Base
Unique total customer value proposition
+
Monetize distinct capabilities across the platform
+
Collaborative selling across customer base
+
Expand digital capabilities across the platform
Strong Secular Tailwinds
Onshoring /
Infrastructure
Nearshoring
(CHIPS Act)
Tech /
Renewables
Digitalization (IoT)
...and increasing supply chain complexity across many sectors
MRO Focus: Overview
Business Unit Snapshot
MRO Focus
31% of Total Revenue
OEM Focus
Industrial Technologies Focus
MRO - Lawson Products
- History: 72+ years in business (Founded 1952)
- Office HQ: Chicago, IL
- TTM 3/31 Revenue: $526M
- Focus: Vendor managed inventory approach providing high-touch, MRO
Products
▪
Fasteners
▪
Hydraulics
▪
Chemicals
▪
Other broad offerings and
▪
Cutting tools
C-Parts
Safety
▪
Services
▪
Managed inventory
▪
Product
▪
Industrial vending
recommendations
Application advice
▪ Self-service inventory
▪
management
Value to
▪
"One-stop shop"
▪
Purchasing leverage /
Customer
▪
Deep product knowledge
private label offering with
consistent delivery
▪
Reducing supply chain
costs
End Markets
▪
Manufacturing
▪
Construction
▪
Automotive
▪
Equipment rental
▪
Government / Military
▪
Other industrial-related
sectors
Geography
▪
United States
▪
Canada
OEM Focus: Overview
Business Unit Snapshot
MRO Focus
OEM Focus
23% of Total Revenue
Industrial Technologies Focus
OEM - Gexpro Services
- History: 28+ years in business (carved out of Rexel in '20)
- Office HQ: Irving, Texas
- TTM 3/31 Revenue: $403M
- Focus: Global supply chain solutions and manufacturing services
Comprehensive Supply Chain Solutions
Vendor Managed
Kitting &
Aftermarket /
Technology
Inventory (VMI)
Assembly
Installation
Diverse End Markets
Renewables
Technology
Aerospace &
Defense
Industrial Power
Consumer & Industrial
Transportation
Serving Customers in 40 Countries and 6 Continents
USA
Denmark
Turkey
Canada
Hungary
China
Mexico
Germany
Brazil
…and Many Others
