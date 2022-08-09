Distributions Solutions Group Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Strong Start for Initial Reporting Period of Recently Merged Companies

Distributions Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) ("DSG" or the "Company"), a leading specialty distributor providing high touch, value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the industrial technologies markets today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, its initial reporting period since the April 1, 2022 merger of Lawson Products, Gexpro Services and TestEquity. Presentations are supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company’s investor relations home page at www.distributionsolutionsgroup.com.

Note Regarding Reverse Merger Accounting

As a result of the April 1, 2022 merger of Lawson Products, Gexpro Services and TestEquity, our financial results are reported under reverse merger accounting treatment as required by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Accordingly, Lawson Products results are included only for the period following the April 1, 2022 merger closing date. GAAP results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include the combined results of Gexpro Services and TestEquity. GAAP results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 include the results of Lawson Products, Gexpro Services and TestEquity and results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 include the results of Lawson Products for the three months after the April 1, 2021 merger closing date.

Second Quarter Highlights (1)

GAAP net sales were $321.3 million, an increase of $187.2 million or 139.5%. Non-GAAP adjusted net sales including the net sales of pre-merger Lawson Products for the second quarter of 2021, increased approximately $80.6 million or 33.5% driven by organic growth of 11.8% and $52.3 million of additional sales from various other companies acquired in 2021 and 2022 besides Lawson Products.

Reported operating income was $4.1 million or 1.3% of sales including merger related costs, higher stock-based compensation costs and incremental intangible amortization expense as a result of the merger. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased by $11.7 million from the prior year period to $31.7 million or 9.9% of sales.

Diluted loss per share was $0.23 for the quarter compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.04 in the year ago quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.36 in the second quarter 2022 vs. $0.10 for the same period a year ago 2021.

The Company ended the quarter with $17.9 million of cash on hand and $85.9 million of availability under its credit facility.

(1) See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in tables 2 and 3.

"We are pleased with the strong results DSG is reporting for its initial quarter following the strategic combination of Lawson Products, Gexpro Services and TestEquity, and are excited about the future prospects of the combined DSG business. Each of the operating companies made significant progress giving us further confidence in our overall strategy and our teams, and raising our excitement about the future of the combined DSG business," said Bryan King, CEO and Chairman of the Board.

"For the quarter, net sales grew to $321.3 million including acquisition revenues, coupled with 11.8% growth in our organic business. This growth drove adjusted EBITDA to $31.7 million or 9.9% of sales. We continue to see solid product demand from our customers across many of our end markets. Only 120 days into the merger we are realizing early wins regarding customer opportunities as well as overall cost synergies. The leadership of each operating company and their respective teams are working collaboratively to ensure they continue to deliver on our high-touch, value added business models while we continue to focus on increasing DSG's long-term enterprise value for our shareholders.

"During the quarter we successfully completed two accretive acquisitions with aggregate annual revenues of approximately $119 million which are expected to generate annual adjusted EBITDA in excess of $10 million. Our acquisition pipeline is strong and we are committed to investing resources and capital to ensure that acquisitions are accretive to our growth and earnings profile," concluded Mr. King.

The following represents a summary of net sales, operating income and adjusted EBITDA for each reportable segment. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in table 2.

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 GAAP Net Sales GAAP Operating Income (Loss)(1) Adjusted EBITDA Lawson Products(1) $ 107,334 $ (2,562 ) $ 9,405 Gexpro Services 99,792 5,390 11,915 TestEquity 97,874 471 8,647 Other(2) 16,336 814 1,686 Total $ 321,336 $ 4,113 $ 31,653

(1) GAAP operating loss includes merger related costs, higher stock-based compensation which varies with our stock price and additional intangible amortization expense as a result of the merger. (2) Other consists of results of The Bolt Supply House and unallocated holding company costs.

Conference Call

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss second quarter 2022 results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 9, 2022. The conference call is available by direct dial at 1-888-506-0062 in the U.S. or 1-973-528-0011 from outside of the U.S. The participant access code is 529621. A replay of the conference call will be available by telephone approximately two hours after completion of the call through August 23, 2022. Callers can access the replay by dialing 1-877-481-4010 in the U.S. or 1-919-882-2331 outside the U.S. The PIN access number for the replay is 45807#. A streaming audio of the call and an archived replay will also be available on the investor relations page of Distribution Solutions Group’s website. Presentations may be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company’s investor relations home page at www.distributionsolutionsgroup.com.

About Distribution Solutions Group, Inc.

Distribution Solutions Group ("DSG") is a best-in-class specialty distribution company providing high touch, value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the industrial technologies markets. DSG was formed through the strategic combination of Lawson Products, a leader in MRO distribution of C-parts, Gexpro Services, a leading global supply chain services provider to manufacturing customers, and TestEquity, a leader in electronic test & measurement solutions.

Through its collective businesses, DSG is dedicated to helping customers lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency with the right products, expert technical support and fast, reliable delivery to be a one-stop solution provider. DSG serves 120,000+ long-standing customers in several diverse end markets supported by more than 3,000 dedicated employees and strong vendor partnerships. DSG ships from strategically located distribution and service centers to customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East.

For more information on Distribution Solutions Group please visit www.distributionsolutionsgroup.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks and uncertainties. The terms "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "contemplates," "continues," "could," "ensure," "estimate," "expect," "forecasts," "if," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "shall," "should," "strategy," "will," "would," and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from current expectations. DSG can give no assurance that any goal or plan set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and DSG cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date made. DSG undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks associated with DSG’s business are also discussed from time to time in the reports DSG files with the SEC, including DSG’s (formerly Lawson Products, Inc.) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, DSG’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and DSG’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: (i) whether or not the terms of the earnout provisions in either of the merger agreements will be satisfied such that DSG would be required to issue additional shares of common stock in connection with the mergers; (ii) unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the mergers; (iii) the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the mergers results in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; and (iv) any problems arising in combining the businesses of Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected to any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

-TABLES FOLLOW-

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,872 $ 14,671 Restricted cash 194 — Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts 168,247 80,574 Inventories, net 250,696 132,717 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,801 8,098 Total current assets 467,810 236,060 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation and amortization 64,958 9,079 Rental equipment, net 26,108 24,727 Goodwill 355,440 106,145 Deferred income taxes 267 266 Intangible assets, net 242,926 96,608 Cash value of life insurance 17,537 — Right of use assets 47,055 19,662 Other assets 4,095 747 Total assets $ 1,226,196 $ 493,294 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 93,191 $ 47,958 Current portion of long-term debt 16,495 134,405 Current portion of lease obligation 10,487 4,641 Earnout derivative liability 23,000 — Related party payables — 4,813 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 58,310 23,126 Total current liabilities 201,483 214,943 Long-term debt, less current portion, net 389,279 93,134 Security bonus plan 10,163 — Deferred compensation 10,827 — Lease obligation 38,652 16,132 Deferred tax liability 30,446 2,742 Other liabilities 3,518 574 Total liabilities 684,368 327,525 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1 par value: Authorized - 500,000 shares, issued and outstanding — None — — Common stock, $1 par value: Authorized - 35,000,000 shares Issued - 19,694,145 and 10,542,333 shares, respectively Outstanding - 19,443,982 and 10,294,824 shares, respectively 19,468 10,318 Capital in excess of par value 573,649 197,057 Retained deficit (40,394 ) (33,142 ) Treasury stock – 250,163 and 247,509 shares, respectively (10,144 ) (10,033 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (751 ) 1,569 Total stockholders’ equity 541,828 165,769 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,226,196 $ 493,294

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 321,336 $ 134,152 $ 475,421 $ 258,979 Cost of goods sold 206,781 100,411 319,982 194,991 Gross profit 114,555 33,741 155,439 63,988 Selling, general and administrative expenses 110,442 28,273 148,338 56,267 Operating income 4,113 5,468 7,101 7,721 Interest expense (3,751 ) (4,262 ) (10,607 ) (8,506 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (2,814 ) — (3,395 ) — Change in fair value of earnout derivative liability (5,693 ) — (5,693 ) — Other (expense) income, net (182 ) (186 ) 774 (254 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (8,327 ) 1,020 (11,820 ) (1,039 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (3,612 ) 559 (4,568 ) 390 Net (loss) income $ (4,715 ) $ 461 $ (7,252 ) $ (1,429 ) Basic (loss) income per share of common stock $ (0.23 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.47 ) $ (0.14 ) Diluted (loss) income per share of common stock $ (0.23 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.47 ) $ (0.14 ) Comprehensive (loss) income Net (loss) income $ (4,715 ) $ 461 $ (7,252 ) $ (1,429 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Loss on foreign currency translation (2,491 ) (171 ) (2,320 ) (3 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (7,206 ) $ 290 $ (9,572 ) $ (1,432 )

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Table 1 - Selected Segment Financial Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net Sales: Lawson $ 107,334 $ — Gexpro Services 99,792 66,296 TestEquity 97,874 67,856 Other 16,336 — Total $ 321,336 $ 134,152 Operating Income: Lawson(1) $ (2,562 ) $ — Gexpro Services 5,390 5,465 TestEquity 471 3 Other 814 — Total $ 4,113 $ 5,468

(1) GAAP operating loss includes merger related costs, higher stock-based compensation which varies with our stock price and additional intangible amortization expense as a result of the merger.

DISTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC. SEC REGULATION G GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, the Company's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain non-operational items that impact the overall comparability. See Tables below for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP Net Sales to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Sales and GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Lawson Products Gexpro Services TestEquity Other Consolidated DSG Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 GAAP Net Sales $ 107,334 $ — $ 99,792 $ 66,296 $ 97,874 $ 67,856 $ 16,336 $ — $ 321,336 $ 134,152 Pre-Merger Sales(1) — 94,861 — — — — — 11,679 — 106,540 Adjusted Net Sales $ 107,334 $ 94,861 $ 99,792 $ 66,296 $ 97,874 $ 67,856 $ 16,336 $ 11,679 $ 321,336 $ 240,692 GAAP Operating Income $ (2,562 ) $ — $ 5,390 $ 5,465 $ 471 $ 3 $ 814 $ — $ 4,113 $ 5,468 Pre-Merger Operating Income(1) — 2,443 — — — — — 939 — 3,382 Adjusted Operating Income (2,562 ) 2,443 5,390 5,465 471 3 814 939 4,113 8,850 Depreciation and amortization 4,522 1,885 4,093 1,085 5,761 3,381 370 119 14,746 6,470 Adjustments: Merger transaction costs(2) 1,818 1,353 2,160 367 1,812 — — — 5,790 1,720 Stock-based compensation(3) 4,013 1,574 — — — — — — 4,013 1,574 Severance costs(4) 449 (131 ) 45 12 458 5 1 5 953 (109 ) Acquisition related costs(5) — 655 189 515 145 291 — — 334 1,461 Inventory step-up(6) 1,165 — — — — — 457 — 1,622 — Other non-recurring(7) — — 38 20 — — 44 — 82 20 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,405 $ 7,779 $ 11,915 $ 7,464 $ 8,647 $ 3,680 $ 1,686 $ 1,063 $ 31,653 $ 19,986 Operating income as a percent of net sales (2.4 ) % — % 5.4 % 8.2 % 0.5 % — % 5.0 % — % 1.3 % 4.1 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net sales 8.8 % — % 11.9 % 11.3 % 8.8 % 5.4 % 10.3 % — % 9.9 % 14.9 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of adjusted net sales 8.8 % 8.2 % 11.9 % 11.3 % 8.8 % 5.4 % 10.3 % 9.1 % 9.9 % 8.3 %

(1) Represents Lawson Products pre-merger sales and operating income (2) Merger transaction costs related to the negotiation, review and execution of the merger agreements relating to the business combination of Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services (3) Expense primarily for stock-based compensation, of which a portion varies with the Company’s stock price (4) Includes severance expense for actions taken in 2022 and 2021 (5) Expense for acquisition related costs, unrelated to the business combination of Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services (6) Inventory fair value step-up adjustment resulting from the reverse merger acquisition accounting (7) Other non-recurring costs consists of acquisition integration costs and other non-recurring items

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Amount Diluted EPS(2) Amount Diluted EPS(2) Net (loss) income as reported per GAAP $ (4,715 ) $ (0.23 ) $ 461 $ 0.04 Pretax adjustments: Change in fair value of earnout derivative liability 5,693 0.28 — — Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,814 0.14 — — Merger transaction costs 5,790 0.28 367 0.03 Stock-based compensation 4,013 0.20 — — Severance costs 953 0.05 17 — Acquisition related costs 334 0.02 806 0.08 Inventory step-up 1,622 0.08 — — Other non-recurring 82 — 20 — Total pretax adjustments 21,301 1.05 1,210 0.11 Tax effect on adjustments(1) (9,245 ) (0.46 ) (663 ) (0.05 ) Total adjustments, net of tax 12,056 0.59 547 0.06 Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 7,341 $ 0.36 $ 1,008 $ 0.10

(1) Tax effected at quarterly tax rate of 43.4% and 54.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) Pretax adjustments to diluted EPS calculated on 20.343 million and 10.558 million diluted shares for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005854/en/