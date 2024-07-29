Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2024) - District Metals Corp. (TSXV: DMX) (OTCQB: DMXCF) (FSE: DFPP) ("District" or the "Company") is pleased to report on assay results for the six drill holes (extension of TOM22-037B, TOM24-039 to -043) from the Spring 2024 drill program at the high grade polymetallic Tomtebo Property located in the Bergslagen Mining District in south-central Sweden.

A total of 2,196 m in six drill holes was completed during this drill program that was carried out from mid-February to mid-April 2024 as part of the collaboration with Boliden Mineral AB. Strong footwall copper-rich polymetallic sulphide mineralization has been encountered at the Steffenburgs zone of the historic Tomtebo Mine (April 29, 2024 news release).

Drill holes TOM24-041 to -043 targeted the Steffenburgs zone massive sulphide lens down-dip beneath holes TOM21-025, -028 and TOM22-038, which were highlighted by down hole intercepts of 14.3 m at 14.2% ZnEq1 (210.0 to 224.3 m), 30.05 m at 10.9% ZnEq1 (148.35 to 178.40 m), and 25.5 m at 8.2% ZnEq1 (249.0 to 274.1 m), respectively. TOM24-042 was drilled 105 m down-plunge from TOM22-038 where mineralization remains wide open at depth.

Highlights:

TOM24-042 intersected 29.25 m at 7.4% ZnEq 1 or 2.9 CuEq 2 (299.0 to 328.25 m) including 19.75 m at 10.0% ZnEq 1 or 4.0% CuEq 2 (306.0 to 325.75 m) including 13.0 m at 11.8% ZnEq 1 or 4.7% CuEq 2 (309.0 to 322.0 m) including 2.0 m at 16.1% ZnEq 1 or 6.4% CuEq 2 (309.0 to 311.0 m)

(299.0 to 328.25 m)

TOM24-041 intersected 6.8 m at 3.3% ZnEq 1 or 1.3% CuEq 2 (191.0 to 197.8 m) including 5.0 m at 4.0% ZnEq 1 or 1.6% CuEq 2 (192.0 to 197.0 m)

(191.0 to 197.8 m)

TOM24-043 intersected 3.95 m at 4.5% ZnEq 1 (327.15 to 331.10 m) including 1.65 m at 9.0% ZnEq 1 (327.15 to 328.80 m)

(327.15 to 331.10 m)

A drill hole plan and cross sections are shown in Figures 1 to 3, and drill assay results are shown in Table 1. Although holes TOM24-041 and -042 are copper-rich polymetallic intervals, the zinc equivalent grades are used in the cross sections to better illustrate the grade distribution within the Steffenburgs zone. Drill hole summaries are reported here.

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District, commented: "The drill assay results from hole TOM24-042 at the Steffenburgs zone exceeded our expectations in terms of the copper and gold values, and have delivered a strong interval of 29.2 m at 2.9% copper equivalent that remains wide open at depth. We consider our first drill program at Tomtebo in collaboration with Boliden to be a great success, and we look forward to further review with our partner before planning the next phase of drilling at Tomtebo.

"We continue to carry out geological mapping, prospecting, and rock sampling for whole rock analysis across the Tomtebo and Stollberg Properties with an objective of identifying regional drill targets that are coincident with existing geophysical (conductive and magnetic) anomalies of interest. Planning for a drill program at the Stollberg Property in Fall 2024 remains on track."

The Tomtebo drill program was designed to test both geological ideas as well as step outs at depth from previously significant intercepts of polymetallic sulphide mineralization at the Steffenburgs zone at the historic Tomtebo Mine.

Hole TOM22-037B was drilled in 2022 at an angled orientation (-50° dip) to the south (180° azimuth) to 357.9 m. It was designed to test a blind magnetic high anomaly along the interpreted Volcanic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralized horizon located 900 m northeast along trend from the historic Tomtebo Mine. Interpretation of the lithogeochemical samples taken in 2022 indicated that the hole did not pass the mineralized horizon and warranted continuation. TOM22-037B was extended by 200 m to 557.75 m. Although no significant mineralization was intersected, it can be concluded that the drill hole did pass through the VMS target horizon.

Both TOM24-039 and -040 were significant step outs northwest from the historic Tomtebo Mine to test the interpreted VMS mineralized horizon towards the west. These drill holes all intersected moderate to strong hydrothermally altered felsic volcanic rocks, which indicates that they are still within the Tomtebo VMS mineralized system. However, no significant polymetallic sulphide mineralization was intersected, but whole rock geochemical results should determine the rock precursor and alteration intensity. This should determine if the drill holes passed the VMS target horizon.

Drill hole TOM24-041 to -043 targeted the Steffenburgs zone massive sulphide lens down-dip. All holes intersected intense proximal footwall-style alteration and associated footwall stringer sulphide veins and sulphide impregnation. In addition, TOM24-042 intersected extensive strong semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization, earlier than expected and was observed to be copper-rich, which could be intense footwall VMS mineralization rather than the sea floor massive sulphide intersected in hole TOM21-001, -025 and -028. The structural complexity of the Steffenburgs zone makes it difficult to delineate the seafloor massive sulphides at the expected VMS mineralized horizon, and warrants systematic drilling in combination with down-hole electromagnetic plate modeling and whole rock geochemical interpretation work.

Figure 1: Plan Map of Drilling at Tomtebo



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/218043_cf4a4e6f040a9b6f_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Simplified 3D model Looking Southeast at Steffenburgs Zone



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/218043_figure2.jpg

Figure 3: Simplified Cross Section Looking Northeast at Steffenburgs Zone



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/218043_figure3.jpg

Table 1: Tomtebo Drill Assay Results

Drill Hole Depths and Interval Assay Results Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) Zn (%) Pb (%) Au (g/t) Cu (%) ZnEq (%) CuEq (%) TOM22-037B 180 -50 557.75 No significant results TOM24-039 159 -50 326.90 No significant results TOM24-040 158 -50 263.80 No significant results TOM24-041 37 -59 362.80 91.40 92.00 0.60 4 0.02 0.01 0.03 0.51 1.51 0.60







99.00 99.60 0.60 5 0.07 0.02 0.06 0.43 1.47 0.58







103.00 104.60 1.60 10 0.24 0.03 0.27 0.61 2.83 1.12







115.85 116.50 0.65 5 0.08 0.01 0.21 0.20 1.30 0.51







151.00 152.00 1.00 6 0.05 0.00 0.26 0.33 1.75 0.69







175.00 176.00 1.00 5 0.29 0.01 1.04 0.23 3.97 1.57







179.00 181.00 2.00 11 0.23 0.04 0.20 0.29 1.83 0.72







191.00 197.80 6.80 13 0.11 0.03 0.34 0.75 3.34 1.32





incl. 192.00 197.00 5.00 15 0.13 0.03 0.42 0.88 3.97 1.57







200.70 201.00 0.30 4 0.04 0.01 0.07 0.43 1.45 0.57







209.00 214.50 5.50 10 0.09 0.06 0.13 0.38 1.71 0.68







230.00 235.50 5.50 10 0.84 0.27 0.10 0.29 2.35 0.93







240.40 241.80 1.40 10 0.49 0.20 0.10 0.16 1.62 0.64







248.80 249.70 0.90 27 0.18 0.30 0.11 0.27 2.11 0.83 TOM24-042 54 -61 657.00 53.85 55.35 1.50 3 1.56 0.03 0.03 0.17 2.18 0.86







261.00 263.00 2.00 19 0.94 0.67 0.07 0.01 2.24 0.89







267.80 268.65 0.85 45 2.04 1.21 0.15 0.18 5.15 2.03







291.30 294.00 2.70 14 1.44 1.10 0.07 0.03 3.05 1.21







299.00 328.25 29.25 30 1.58 0.79 0.67 0.95 7.36 2.91





incl. 306.00 325.75 19.75 41 2.05 1.06 0.95 1.29 10.01 3.96





incl. 309.00 322.00 13.00 48 2.50 1.48 1.10 1.44 11.79 4.66





incl. 315.00 321.00 6.00 46 1.76 0.41 1.75 1.59 12.31 4.87





incl. 309.00 311.00 2.00 63 6.13 6.50 0.22 0.79 16.12 6.37







332.00 334.00 2.00 16 1.19 0.56 0.06 0.03 2.33 0.92 TOM24-043 49 -53 386.00 58.05 58.45 0.40 42 0.70 0.03 0.70 1.67 8.00 3.16







63.40 64.00 0.60 15 0.58 0.04 0.19 0.59 3.04 1.20







68.05 69.25 1.20 8 0.15 0.00 0.19 0.31 1.69 0.67







74.40 79.65 5.25 8 0.24 0.02 0.20 0.27 1.68 0.66







327.15 331.10 3.95 21 1.85 1.54 0.22 0.06 4.51 1.78





incl. 327.15 328.80 1.65 41 3.58 3.42 0.43 0.05 9.00 3.56







338.70 339.50 0.80 9 1.22 0.38 0.24 0.07 2.62 1.04







350.20 356.95 6.75 3 1.33 0.52 0.02 0.01 1.97 0.78

Notes:

All intervals are core lengths, and true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Mineral resource modeling is required before true thicknesses can be estimated.

Cut-off grade of 1.3% ZnEq was utilized, which may include up to 2.0 m of internal dilution. Underground mining cut-off at the nearby Garpenberg Mine was US$46.60/tonne in 2023.

Metal prices used in USD for the ZnEq cut-off calculations were based on Ag $15.00/oz, Au $1650/oz, Cu $2.15/lb, Zn $0.85/lb, and Pb $0.75/lb.

ZnEq = Zn% + (Ag g/t × 0.0257) + (Au g/t x 2.831) + (Cu% × 2.529) + (Pb% × 0.882)

CuEq = Cu% + (Au g/t x 1.1192) + (Ag g/t × 0.0102) + (Zn% x 0.3953) + (Pb% x 0.3488)

The use of ZnEq and CuEq is to calculate cut-off grades for exploration purposes, and no adjustments were made for metal recovery.

References

1 Metal prices used in USD for the ZnEq calculation were based on Ag $15.00/oz, Au $1650/oz, Cu $2.15/lb, Zn $0.85/lb, and Pb $0.75/lb. ZnEq equals = Zn% + (Ag g/t × 0.0257) + (Au g/t x 2.831) + (Cu% × 2.529) + (Pb% × 0.882). The use of ZnEq is to calculate cut-off grades for exploration purposes, and no adjustments were made for metal recovery.

2 Metal prices used in USD for the CuEq cut-off calculation were based on Ag $15.00/oz, Au $1650/oz, Cu $2.15/lb, Zn $0.85/lb, and Pb $0.75/lb. CuEq equals = Cu% + (Au g/t x 1.1192) + (Ag g/t × 0.0102) + (Zn % x 0.3953) + (Pb % x 0.3488). The use of CuEq is to calculate cut-off grades for exploration purposes, and no adjustments were made for metal recovery.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, PGeo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The drill core reported in this news release was logged and prepared at the District Metals AB core facility in Säter, Sweden before submittal to ALS Geochemistry in Malå, Sweden where the NQ-size drill core is cut, bagged, and prepared for analysis. Sample pulps were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Ireland (an accredited mineral analysis laboratory) for analysis. Samples were analyzed using a multi-element ultra trace method combining a four-acid digestion with ICP-MS analytical package ("ME-MS61"). Over limit sample values were re-assayed for: (1) values of copper >1%; (2) values of zinc >1%; (3) values of lead >1%; and (4) values of silver >100 g/t using the high-grade material ICP-AES analytical package ("ME-OG62"). When required, additional over limit sample values were re-assayed for: (1) values of zinc >30%; (2) values of lead >20% using the high precision analysis of base metal ores AAS analytical package ("Zn, Pb-AAORE"). Gold, platinum, and palladium were analyzed using the 30 g lead fire assay with ICP-AES finish analytical package ("PGM-ICP23"). Certified standards, blanks, and duplicates were inserted into the sample shipment to ensure integrity of the assay process. Selected samples were chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject and pulps of the original sample. No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported.

Mr. Ainsworth has not verified any of the information regarding any of the properties or projects referred to herein other than District's Properties. Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on District's Properties.

About District Metals Corp.

District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The Company's mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders.

District is a polymetallic exploration and development company focused on the Viken and Tomtebo Properties in Sweden. The Viken Property covers 100% of the uranium-vanadium Viken Deposit, which is an asset with substantial exploration and development expenditures that resulted in the definition of large historic polymetallic resource estimates in 2010 and 2014. The Viken Deposit is amongst the largest deposits by total historic mineral resources of uranium and vanadium in the world.

The advanced exploration stage Tomtebo Property is located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden and is situated between the historic Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine that are located 25 km to the northwest and southeast, respectively. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous polymetallic showings are located on the Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend that exhibits similar geology, structure, alteration and VMS/SedEx style mineralization as other significant mines within the district.

For further information on the Tomtebo Property, please see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Update Technical Report on the Tomtebo Project, Bergslagen Region of Sweden" dated effective October 15, 2020 and amended and restated on February 26, 2021, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

