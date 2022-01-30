Log in
    DITO   PHY3004J1017

DITO CME HOLDINGS CORP.

(DITO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 01/28
5.08 PHP   -1.17%
08:01aDITO CME : Stock Rights Offering
PU
07:31aDITO CME : Material Information/Transactions
PU
01/18China Telecom’s Philippine JV Aims to Double Subscribers to 10 Million By 2024
MT
DITO CME : Material Information/Transactions

01/30/2022 | 07:31am EST
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jan 29, 20222. SEC Identification Number 8083. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-162-9354. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter DITO CME HOLDINGS CORP.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 21st Floor Udenna Tower, Rizal Drive cor. 4th Ave., Bonifacio Global City, Taguig CityPostal Code16348. Issuer's telephone number, including area code 632840340079. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 14,035,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

DITO CME Holdings Corp.DITO PSE Disclosure Form 4-30 - Material Information/Transactions References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 4.1 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Update on the Stock Rights Offer of Dito CME Holdings Corp. (the "Company")

Background/Description of the Disclosure

As an update to the Company's Stock Rights Offer, which was subject of the Confirmation of Exempt Transaction by the Market & Securities Regulation Department of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") dated November 12, 2021, we wish to provide an update that the Company has notified both the SEC and the PSE of its deferment of the Stock Rights Offer due to the less than ideal market conditions and other perceived risks.

In lieu of this, the Company is studying several alternative financing proposals recently made available which it sees to be more value-enhancing to its shareholders. When conditions improve, the Company may return to the market.

Thus, please be advised that the Company shall refund any and all subscription payments made by any existing shareholder or qualified institutional buyer during the offer period of the Stock Rights Offer.

Also, in connection with the Company's notice of the deferment of the SRO, the PSE issued notice LN00031-2022 dated January 29,2022, which provides that the PSE, as a self-regulatory organization, shall ensure that there is full compliance with the applicable rules and for the protection of the investing public, consistent with the mandate of the exchange, to maintain a fair and orderly market.

Other Relevant Information

Please find attached a copy of SEC Form 17-C with regard to this material information and a copy of the Company's press release. The SEC Form 17-C will be submitted to the SEC on the next business day.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Leandro Abarquez
Designation Corporate Legal Counsel

Disclaimer

Dito CME Holdings Corporation published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 12:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
