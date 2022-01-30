DITO CME : Material Information/Transactions

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
Jan 29, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number 808
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-162-935
DITO CME HOLDINGS CORP.
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines
21st Floor Udenna Tower, Rizal Drive cor. 4th Ave., Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code 63284034007
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A
Common
|
14,035,000,000
DITO CME Holdings Corp.
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Update on the Stock Rights Offer of Dito CME Holdings Corp. (the "Company")
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
As an update to the Company's Stock Rights Offer, which was subject of the Confirmation of Exempt Transaction by the Market & Securities Regulation Department of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") dated November 12, 2021, we wish to provide an update that the Company has notified both the SEC and the PSE of its deferment of the Stock Rights Offer due to the less than ideal market conditions and other perceived risks.
In lieu of this, the Company is studying several alternative financing proposals recently made available which it sees to be more value-enhancing to its shareholders. When conditions improve, the Company may return to the market.
Thus, please be advised that the Company shall refund any and all subscription payments made by any existing shareholder or qualified institutional buyer during the offer period of the Stock Rights Offer.
Also, in connection with the Company's notice of the deferment of the SRO, the PSE issued notice LN00031-2022 dated January 29,2022, which provides that the PSE, as a self-regulatory organization, shall ensure that there is full compliance with the applicable rules and for the protection of the investing public, consistent with the mandate of the exchange, to maintain a fair and orderly market.
Other Relevant Information
Please find attached a copy of SEC Form 17-C with regard to this material information and a copy of the Company's press release. The SEC Form 17-C will be submitted to the SEC on the next business day.
Filed on behalf by:
Name
Leandro Abarquez
|
|
Corporate Legal Counsel
