DITO CME : Stock Rights Offering

With reference to the Listing Notices of the PSE (Listing Notices LN00396-2021 dated December 20, 2021, LN00014-2022 dated January 14, 2022, and LN00031-2022), DITO CME Holdings Corp. (the "Company"), please note that as an update, the Company has notified the PSE of its deferment of the Stock Rights Offer due to the less than ideal market conditions and other perceived risks.



In lieu of this, the Company is studying several alternative financing proposals recently made available which it sees to be more value-enhancing to its shareholders. When conditions improve, the Company may return to the market.



Thus, please be advised that the Company shall refund any and all subscription payments made by any existing shareholder or qualified institutional buyer during the offer period of the Stock Rights Offer.



Also, in connection with the Company's notice of the deferment of the SRO, the PSE issued notice LN00031-2022 dated January 29,2022, which provides that the PSE, as a self-regulatory organization, shall ensure that there is full compliance with the applicable rules and for the protection of the investing public, consistent with the mandate of the exchange, to maintain a fair and orderly market.