    DNL   GB00BDB6Q760

DIURNAL GROUP PLC

(DNL)
Hardman & Co Research : Diurnal Group (DNL): All set for three pivotal trials

09/16/2021 | 05:16am EDT
Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Diurnal Group (DNL): All set for three pivotal trials 16-Sep-2021 / 10:15 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research: All set for three pivotal trials

Diurnal is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on diseases of the endocrine system. Its drugs target conditions where medical need is currently unmet, with the aim of becoming a global endocrine leader. Alkindi(R), soon to be accompanied by Efmody(R), continues to be rolled out throughout Europe. The results presentation highlighted three important clinical trials that are due to start in 2H'21 and aimed at delivering on the company's strategic goal. The current cash resource is expected to be sufficient to complete these trials and to get Diurnal's core commercial European cortisol deficiency franchise through to profitability.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/all-set-for-three-pivotal-trials/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co                       Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                                   Martin Hall 
London                                                  mh@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                                   +44 (0) 20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1233907 16-Sep-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233907&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2021 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 3,11 M 4,30 M 4,30 M
Net income 2021 -14,1 M -19,5 M -19,5 M
Net cash 2021 24,5 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 92,1 M 127 M 127 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,7x
EV / Sales 2022 9,90x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart DIURNAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Diurnal Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIURNAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 54,50 GBX
Average target price 184,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 238%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin James Whitaker Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Edward Bungay CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Samuel Cameron Williams Chairman
Richard John Martin Ross Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
John Porter Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIURNAL GROUP PLC-4.39%127
MODERNA, INC.315.87%172 644
LONZA GROUP AG36.53%62 744
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.44.30%49 350
CELLTRION, INC.-24.09%30 739
SEAGEN INC.-13.16%27 374