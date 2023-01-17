Advanced search
    DVR   AU0000190209

DIVERGER LIMITED

(DVR)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:42:48 2023-01-16 pm EST
1.010 AUD   +6.32%
01:37aSpike in China's COVID-19 Deaths Bear Down on Australian Shares
MT
01/17Diverger Limited acquired Priority Networking Pty Ltd for AUD 2.7 million.
CI
01/16Diverger Diverger Acquires Technology Support Services Provider for AU$2.3 Million; Shares Up 10%
MT
Diverger : Priority Networking Acquisition

01/17/2023 | 05:30pm EST
MEDIA RELEASE

Date: 17 January 2023

Diverger strengthens technology service offering with acquisition of

technology provider

Sydney - Diverger has acquired technology services firm Priority Networking, further differentiating from its peers with an internal technology and cyber protection capability to its network of 3,500 accounting and advice firms.

Priority Networking specialises in advising and servicing the technology, cyber and process needs of small to mid-sized organisations as an outsourced managed technology service provider, ensuring technology infrastructure is operated efficiently, compliant with software developments and regulations and improving cyber protection.

According to Diverger CEO Nathan Jacobsen, the acquisition is a step change for the organisation and consistent with its commitment to expand its services to its clients.

"Diverger has a clear growth strategy to become the leading service provider to advice and accounting firms, and to do that, we must forecast and deliver the services they need to grow and protect their businesses."

Over the past 12 months, cyber security and technology have become a critical focus area for many industries, including financial services.

"There has been a rising need to focus on technology and cyber risk, and this has been a key consideration in making this acquisition," said Jacobsen. "Advisers and Accountants are actively talking to us about these issues in an ever-changing environment, so it is important we fill this need as well as provide business owners access to other technology solutions."

Diverger has existing technology partnerships that support efficient business processing, improve the customer proposition, drive revenue growth and increase margins of the firms it supports. The partnership with Priority Networking facilitates the day-to-day technology infrastructure and cyber protection servicing of advice and accounting businesses needs whilst also providing them with the support and choice they desire.

Established in 2011, Priority Networking Founders Greg Gardiner and Jacques Louw welcomed the deal and will remain as principals of the business.

"We are delighted to join Diverger and have the opportunity to deliver leading technology services to a broader number of accounting and advice professionals," said Gardiner.

Over the coming few months, Priority Networking and its 30 staff will integrate with Diverger and be available to provide the technology services across the network.

For further information or to request an interview, please contact:

Fiona Harris

PR and Media

Mob: 0466 012 434

E-mail: Fionaharris@amplify-media.com.au

[ends]

About Diverger

Diverger Limited ("Diverger", "DVR") is an ASX-listed company focused on providing integrated accounting and advice services to the Australian market. It represents a new breed of service provider that brings advisers, licensees and accountants a range of solutions at scale so they can grow and deliver more affordable and accessible services to consumers.

[ends]

Disclaimer

Diverger Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 22:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
