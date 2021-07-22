Log in
    DIVI   GB00B65TLW28

DIVERSE INCOME TRUST

(DIVI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/22 10:53:36 am
114.05 GBX   +1.83%
Diverse Income Trust : Factsheet

07/22/2021 | 10:59am EDT
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the “Company”)

Monthly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 30 June 2021 is now available on the Company’s website at:

https://corporate-premiermiton.huguenots.co.uk/srp/lit/Nevnvw/Fact-sheet_The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc_30-06-2021.pdf

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited
Company Secretary

22 July 2021

The content of the Company’s website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company’s website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


