  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DIVERSE INCOME TRUST
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIVI   GB00B65TLW28

DIVERSE INCOME TRUST

(DIVI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/22 11:35:27 am
116 GBX   -0.85%
10/20DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Result of AGM
PR
10/20DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
09/23DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Diverse Income Trust : Factsheet

10/22/2021 | 11:41am EDT
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the “Company”)

Monthly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 30 September 2021 is now available on the Company’s website at:

https://corporate-premiermiton.huguenots.co.uk/srp/lit/7v25Br/Fact-sheet_The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc_30-09-2021.pdf

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited

Company Secretary

22 October 2021

The content of the Company’s website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company’s website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


