  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DIVERSE INCOME TRUST
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIVI   GB00B65TLW28

DIVERSE INCOME TRUST

(DIVI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/04 10:09:24 am EDT
107.50 GBX   -1.38%
10:21aThe Diverse Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
05/03The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR
04/29The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

05/04/2022 | 10:21am EDT
The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the “Company”)

Headline:  Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Date:       4 May 2022
Name of applicant:               The Diverse Income Trust plc  
Name of scheme:         General Corporate Purposes                                     
                                                                               
Period of return:            From: 3 November 2021 to 3 May 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under                                
scheme(s) from previous return:                                                  		 32,404,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each                 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any                                               
increase has been applied for):                                               		 0 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each
Less: Number of securities issued/                     
allotted under scheme(s) during period                                        
(see LR3.5.7G):                                                                		 475,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:                                          31,929,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each
Name of contact: Nezia Morgan
Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited
Company Secretary
01392 477500

End of Announcement

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


© PRNewswire 2022
