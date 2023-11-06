The Diverse Income Trust plc
(the "Company")
Headline: Block Listing Six Monthly Return
Date:
6 November 2023
Name of applicant:
The Diverse Income Trust plc
Name of scheme:
General Corporate Purposes
Period of return:
From: 4 May 2023 to 3 November 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under
scheme(s) from previous return:
31,929,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any
increase has been applied for):
0 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each
Less: Number of securities issued/
allotted under scheme(s) during period
(see LR3.5.7G):
0 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
31,929,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each
Name of contact:
Jennifer Murphy
Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited
Company Secretary
01392 325739
End of Announcement
LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45