 

 

 

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

 

Headline: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

 

 

Date:  

 

 

6 November 2023

Name of applicant:   

 

 

The Diverse Income Trust plc  

Name of scheme:        

 

General Corporate Purposes                                    

                                                                              

Period of return:           

 

From: 4 May 2023 to 3 November 2023

 

Balance of unallotted securities under   

scheme(s) from previous return:                                                 

 

 

31,929,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any                                               

increase has been applied for):                                               

 

 

0 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each

Less: Number of securities issued/       

allotted under scheme(s) during period                                        

(see LR3.5.7G):                                                               

 

 

0 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:                                         

 

 

31,929,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each

Name of contact:

 

 

Jennifer Murphy

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited

Company Secretary

01392 325739

 

 

 

 

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45