  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DIVERSE INCOME TRUST
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIVI   GB00B65TLW28

DIVERSE INCOME TRUST

(DIVI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/10 06:31:48 am
114.46 GBX   +0.40%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
Summary

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

01/10/2022 | 06:39am EST
The Diverse Income Trust plc

The Company advises that it will enter into a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation) on 10 January 2022 in relation to the announcement of the Company’s results for the six months ended 30 November 2021.

The Company confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

10 January 2022

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


© PRNewswire 2022
