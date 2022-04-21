Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DIVERSE INCOME TRUST
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIVI   GB00B65TLW28

DIVERSE INCOME TRUST

(DIVI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/21 09:13:02 am EDT
109.51 GBX   +0.01%
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

04/21/2022 | 09:28am EDT
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC

Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

1. Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them
a) Name Charles Crole
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name The Diverse Income Trust plc
b) LEI 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification Code		 Ordinary shares of 0.1p each


 
GB00B65TLW28
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.0948 9,091
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

N/A
e) Date of the transaction 20 April 2022
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

