    DIVI   GB00B65TLW28

DIVERSE INCOME TRUST

(DIVI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  12:23:34 2023-03-17 pm EDT
89.00 GBX   -1.55%
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet
PR
03/14The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02/27UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet

03/17/2023 | 11:37am EDT
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the “Company”)

Monthly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 28 February 2023 is now available on the Company’s website at:

Fact-sheet_The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc_28-02-2023.pdf (huguenots.co.uk)

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited

Company Secretary

17 March 2023

The content of the Company’s website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company’s website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


© PRNewswire 2023
