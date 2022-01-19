Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DIVERSE INCOME TRUST
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIVI   GB00B65TLW28

DIVERSE INCOME TRUST

(DIVI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 01/19 11:58:40 am
114.0000 GBX   -0.22%
05:38aThe Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet
PR
01/10The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
2021The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Company Factsheet
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

01/19/2022 | 05:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the “Company”)

Monthly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 31 December 2021 is now available on the Company’s website at:

https://corporate-premiermiton.huguenots.co.uk/srp/lit/NjxAYe/Fact-sheet_The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc_31-12-2021.pdf

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited

Company Secretary

19 January 2022

The content of the Company’s website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company’s website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about DIVERSE INCOME TRUST
05:38aThe Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet
PR
01/10The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
2021The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Company Factsheet
PR
2021DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Correction to Dividend Announcement
PR
2021The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
2021The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Company Factsheet
PR
2021The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
2021The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
2021DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Factsheet
PR
More news